The UEFA Champions League returns on Wednesday with Matchday 8, which could very well be the most hectic, chaotic day in terms of results that the sport has ever seen. All 36 teams will be in action as 18 games will take place simultaneously at 3 p.m. ET with so much left to be decided. But what do PSG need on Wednesday to reach their goals?

Paris Saint-Germain

Table position: 22nd

Points: 10

Matchday eight opponent: VfB Stuttgart

What's needed: PSG secured a massive victory over Manchester City but that doesn't mean that they're out of the woods yet. With only 10 points, they're in control of their destiny but can only guarantee making the knockout stage with a victory. Stuttgart have been on a tear since their sputtering start to the league phase which means that this could be a fascinating fixture in Germany. The winner will make the knockouts but the loser will need help from those around them. New signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia also can't feature for Luis Enrique until the knockout stage so he'll certainly be pulling for PSG to get the job done.

Matchday 8 TV schedule

All times Eastern

Champions League standings

Key: Positions 1-8 qualify for round of 16 while positions 9-24 qualify for knockout phase playoffs and positions 25-36 are eliminated.