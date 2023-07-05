Paris Saint-Germain have made official their decision to dismiss Christophe Galtier as head coach which was reported by CBS Sports just days after the conclusion of the 2022-23 season. The French champions confirmed this Wednesday that the 56-year-old was informed of the decision at the end of the campaign.

PSG and Galtier have been locked in settlement talks for the past few weeks and Luis Enrique has been lined up as the Frenchman's replacement at Parc des Princes. The Spanish tactician is expected to be unveiled at the new PSG Campus training facility on Wednesday afternoon.

"At the end of the 22-23 season, PSG informed Christophe Galtier of its decision to terminate his contract as first-team coach," read Les Parisiens' statement. "The Club would like to pay tribute to his professionalism and commitment, which helped the Rouge et Bleu win a historic eleventh French Championship title and a Trophee des Champions.

"After arriving at PSG on 5 July 2022, Christophe Galtier began by winning the Trophe des Champions with his team on 31 July 2022, beating FC Nantes 4-0 in Tel Aviv. A week later, with a 5-0 win at Clermont, the club from the capital took top spot in Ligue 1 from Matchday 1, and never relinquished it for the rest of the season -- a first in French Championship history.

"Under his guidance, PSG won their 11th Ligue 1 title, becoming the most successful club in the history of the French Championship. The entire PSG team would like to thank Christophe Galtier, as well as his assistants Thierry Oleksiak and Joao Sacramento, for their professionalism and commitment throughout the season, and wish them all the best for the rest of their careers."

PSG sporting advisor Luis Campos has had a number of new signings lined up for weeks including Milan Skriniar from Inter, Marco Asensio from Real Madrid, Manuel Ugarte from Sporting CP, Lucas Hernandez from Bayern Munich and Cher Ndour from SL Benfica. Real Mallorca's Lee Kang In is also expected to join the Ligue 1 giants this summer.

Galtier was taken into police custody last week regarding allegations of discrimination from his time in charge of OGC Nice before joining PSG. It is unclear whether he will look to immediately return to work or take some time off with interest from Saudi Arabia as well as other European clubs.