Paris Saint-Germain have won the Ligue 1 title for a record 11th time after Les Parisiens' success was confirmed at Strasbourg.

Christophe Galtier's men got it over the line thanks to a Lionel Messi goal despite conceding late in a 1-1 draw in Alsace which definitively moves the Championnat crown out of reach for RC Lens in second who won 3-0 at home to AC Ajaccio.

PSG needed just a point at Stade de la Meinau or next week at home to Clermont Foot to confirm their successful title defense.

This is the sixth time that they have gone back-to-back under Qatari ownership although it is some way short of Olympique Lyonnais' seven consecutive wins from 2002-2008.

The closest PSG have come was their four straight titles from 2013-16 and up until this 2022-23 season, the French capital outfit and cult favorites AS Saint-Etienne were tied on 10 titles apiece.

However, Les Verts now languish in Ligue 2 and will not be back in the topflight next campaign while PSG roll on with their ninth title since their 2011 takeover.

Kylian Mbappe leads the Ligue 1 scoring charts with 28 goals and can confirm his status as this term's top overall scorer next week.

Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette is second on 27 goals after scoring in American-owned OL's 3-0 win at home to Stade de Reims.

At the bottom, Nantes loss and Auxerre's draw left the battle to avoid the final relegation spot alive with Auxerre two points ahead in safety with three of four teams confirmed as Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 shrink to 18 teams each next season.