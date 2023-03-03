French prosecutors have officially charged Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi with rape, according to multiple reports. The Spain-born, Morocco international first became the subject of a complaint over the weekend when a 23-year-old woman told police authorities in Paris that she had been raped by the 24-year-old. AFP have now report that Hakimi has since been charged by French prosecutors

French prosecutors opened an investigation into the allegations against Hakimi despite the victim not filing an official complaint or pressing immediate charges. Hakimi's legal representative Fanny Colin denied any wrongdoing with the following response to French publication Le Parisien, who reported the story in France earlier this week.

"These accusations are false. Achraf is relaxed and at the service of the justice authorities."

The French champions and Hakimi himself are yet to issue any official public statement on the matter outside of a response to Le Parisien: "The club supports the player who has firmly denied the accusations and trusts the justice system. PSG is an institution that promotes respect on and off the pitch," the statement read.

CBS Sports has a brand new daily soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

Hakimi could be made available for selection while being investigated for alleged rape, according to ESPN. However, that was before the player was formally charged on Friday.

Despite PSG's stance, Hakimi will not be in action against Nantes in Ligue 1 on Saturday as he has not full recovered from an injury which also kept him out of the wins over Lille and Marseille. He was present for training on Friday ahead of Saturday's game, but will not be fit to feature for Christophe Galtier's side until at least next week.

Hakimi was present at the FIFA Best awards this past Monday and was part of the FIFPRO World XI for 2022 thanks to his role in Morocco's surprise run to the FIFA 2022 World Cup semifinals as the Atlas Lions shocked the soccer world.