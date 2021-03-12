Paris Saint-Germain confirmed on Friday that Angel Di Maria has agreed to a one-year contract extension with an option for a second.

The Argentina international is now 33 and is closing on 250 appearances for the Ligue 1 champions with 87 goals and 99 assists from 248 competitive outings since his August 2015 arrival.

Di Maria has 16 titles to his name with PSG, including four Ligue 1, Coupe de France, Coupe de la Ligue and Trophee des Champions and he also played a key role in reaching last season's UEFA Champions League final in Lisbon.

El Fideo's 99 assists puts him second on the all-time list at Parc des Princes behind the legendary Safet Susic (103) and he is also in the top 10 for goals at eighth position.

Di Maria remains a star player for his country too, with 104 caps and 20 goals to date -- despite a recent absence before convincing Lionel Scaloni of his hunger at international level and earning a recall.

From a PSG point of view, this is a smart move as Di Maria still has plenty to offer in terms of both ability and experience, not to mention the reinvigorating impact that head coach Mauricio Pochettino has had on his compatriots since replacing Thomas Tuchel.

Although there have been some signs of physical decline of late, the talented South American remains an influential figure for the team and combines well with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in attack.

With Lionel Messi regularly linked with a move to Paris as well, it will not hurt PSG chances of snaring the Barcelona legend if one of his closest allies in the Argentina setup is already in place in the French capital.

The potential second year of the deal is important too as its existence means Les Parisiens will save the hassle of renegotiating if Di Maria can remain consistent but is also not a binding commitment if the aforementioned physical decline accelerates.

According to CBS Sports sources, sporting director Leonardo remains close to extending Neymar's contract beyond 2022 and continues to work hard on an improved deal for Kylian Mbappe as well with Juan Bernat and Julian Draxler also on his list.