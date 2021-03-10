Supporters of soccer clubs doing what they can to give their team a leg-up in an upcoming competition is a tradition as old as time in Europe, and it continued early Wednesday in Paris. Fans of Paris Saint-Germain reportedly launched fireworks outside of Barcelona's team hotel at around 4 a.m. local time, the day the two clubs are set to face off in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 matchup on Paramount+.

Fans took credit for the attempt to disrupt their club opponent's sleep on social media.

The show was so immense that it even surprise Parisian residents who weren't quite aware of the context of the sudden celebration in the sky.

There is also a report from RMC Sport that a PSG supporter was able to make their way into Barcelona's hotel to set off the fire alarm one hour after the fireworks show had ended, though there's no video of that incident.

Theses tactics speak to the fanaticism of the supporters given that perhaps these weren't necessary with PSG up 4-1 after the first leg of the Champions League tie. That being said, if there's a team that should be wary of an incredible comeback against Barcelona, it's PSG, who blew a 4-0 first-leg lead against the Catalonian club in 2017 with a 6-1 loss in the second leg for one of the most improbable comebacks in Champions League history.