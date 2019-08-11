PSG fans show animosity toward Neymar with the Brazilian superstar likely on his way out of Paris

Neymar's potential exit from PSG and all that has taken place on and off the field during his time in the French capital seems to have finally gotten under the skin of the club's supporters. On Sunday PSG opened up Ligue 1 play with a 3-0 win over Nimes, and there were expletive-filled chants about Neymar during the game and fans also held up signs voicing their displeasure with the player.

The Brazilian played no part in the match as he missed the game, which manager Thomas Tuchel said in a pre-match press conference it was due to injury. The former Barcelona man has been linked with a move back to his old club or possibly to Real Madrid, with PSG sporting director Leonardo confirming that the club is in advanced talks regarding a move just last week.

Fans not only chanted insults, but they held signs like this one that reads, "Neymar, go away."

Seen at Parc des Princes today 👀



NEYMAR, GET OUT 😳 pic.twitter.com/t7eNvyqLEo — Goal (@goal) August 11, 2019

His time in Paris has been marred by injuries and on- and off-field issues including a rape allegation, violence towards fans and more.

These chants and signs aren't likely to sit well with him, and they may even motivate him even more so to move. If he does leave, PSG will do what it can to recover something close to the $248 million it paid Barca for him in 2017. PSG playes Rennes next Sunday on Matchday 2, and you can see that game on fuboTV (Try for free).

The transfer window for France and Spain closes on Sept. 2.