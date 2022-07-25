Paris Saint-Germain completed their tour of Japan with a 6-2 thrashing of Gamba Osaka on Monday with Neymar scoring twice as Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Pablo Sarabia and Nuno Mendes also tallied. The Brazilian and Argentine superstars also provided an assist apiece as did summer signing Vitinha at Panasonic Stadium in Suita while Keisuke Kurokawa and Hiroto Yamami got consolation goals for the hosts in either half.

"We still have one week left before the Trophee des Champions so we are going to work with rhythm and intensity to correct what has not yet been working," said head coach Christophe Galtier post-match. "Even if we do not want to concede many chances and goals, my players' DNA is to play, take risks and attack whenever possible. That will not change."

The new Parisien boss went for arguably his strongest XI so far this preseason for an hour before making changes and the squad will now head back to Paris with Hugo Ekitike ready to meet his new teammates and Nordi Mukiele closing on his move from RB Leipzig after the Germans confirmed negotiations over the 24-year-old France international's future.

"I am reading what you write and listening to what is being said," said Galtier. "The club is working to improve and strengthen this squad. We will fly home, get some sleep, and when we arrive from our 12-hour flight, perhaps there will be one, two, three or maybe even four or five new players. We will see what happens later this week."

Ahead of Sunday's Trophee des Champions clash with FC Nantes in Tel Aviv which Kylian Mbappe is suspended for, Galtier will get the chance to see Ekitike up close and judge his players' overall progress since his arrival. PSG lost last year's Trophee des Champions to Lille OSC and will be keen to get off to a winning start with the trophy recognised as part of the French domestic haul.

All of PSG's UEFA Champions League action this coming season will be available on Paramount+.