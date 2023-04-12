Paris Saint-Germain head coach Christophe Galtier "firmly denies" alleged discriminatory remarks towards OGC Nice players when he was in charge last season. The French tactician's lawyer, Olivier Martin, has told Agence France Presse that his client "was amazed to hear of the insulting and defamatory remarks," which was part of a leaked internal email.

"Given the seriousness of the accusations against him, and which he firmly denies, Christophe Galtier has asked his lawyer to begin without delay the judicial proceedings which are all the more necessary given that, since this came out, he has been the target of intolerable threats and harassment," read Martin's statement.

Former Nice sporting director Julien Fournier has since denied that he is the author of the internally emailed text to Dave Brailsford -- the sporting director of Nice's owners INEOS -- which details Galtier making discriminatory remarks against some players.

PSG are yet to issue an official statement but denied to CBS Sports the claims that Chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi is conducting an internal investigation into Galtier while affirming the French champions' commitment to fighting racism and discrimination.

The capital club is aware of Galtier's intentions to seek legal action against "insulting and defamatory comments" concerning him and PSG have also noted his denial as well as the fact that the claims predate his arrival at Parc des Princes.

Galtier's position as PSG head coach has been under scrutiny for weeks after exiting the UEFA Champions League and Coupe de France as well as a seemingly strained relationship with Lionel Messi as the legendary Argentine's contract runs down.

A 2-0 win away at Nice over the weekend eased the tension somewhat although Galtier was targeted by abusive banners and chants regarding his mother's recent cancer battle and the Frenchman was believed to be close to being sacked coming into the Nice and RC Lens games.

Fournier spoke to Nice-Matin to hit out at the "timing" and "content" of the leaked email which he is "in no way responsible" while Galtier has reportedly been placed under personal security details for both he and his family after receiving death threats and irate phone calls.

"I am currently in Brazil and far from this controversy which I am associated with at my expense," said the French executive who has joined and left Italian side Parma since his Nice exit. "I am in no way responsible for disseminating year-old internal information. I never kick anybody when they are down, despite Christophe Galtier and my differences, and above all I have too much respect for OGC Nice as the club whose colors I proudly defended for more than 10 years as well as its inhabitants. The timing of these revelations disgusts me as much as its content."

PSG's ultras have also reacted via the Paris Ultras' Collective and made their stance clear that they will not accept Galtier remaining in charge if the accusations of discrimination are proven to be well-founded.