Paris Saint-Germain have announced that head coach Mauricio Pochettino has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Saturday's Ligue 1 trip to Angers SCO.

The Argentine has led the French giants to two wins from his first three matches and Wednesday's 2-1 win over Olympique de Marseille secured the Trophee des Champions -- his first piece of silverware as a boss.

Pochettino, 48, will now enter into isolation and will be subject to the standard health protocols as PSG continue their season at Stade Raymond Kopa this weekend.

Assistants Jesus Perez and Miguel D'Agostino will now lead the team against Angers on Saturday and potentially next week against Montpellier HSC.

In addition to Pochettino, PSG are also missing Rafinha, Thilo Kehrer and Colin Dagba due to recent positive COVID tests.

Les Parisiens are second in Ligue 1 -- level on points with Lille OSC -- and just one point behind Olympique Lyonnais.