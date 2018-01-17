PSG highlights: Neymar scores four goals in an absolutely stunning performance
The Brazilian had himself a day in an 8-0 thrashing over Dijon
Ligue 1 leaders PSG rolled past Dijon on Wednesday 8-0 and Neymar was involved in six of the team's goals, netting four and dishing out two assists. Yes, the Brazilian scored four goals. He hadn't ever registered a hat trick for PSG prior to Wednesday's outing, and decided to take it a step further with a mesmerizing showing that included a goal from a set piece and another from a penalty kick.
His first and third goals were simply world class, and you've got to see them.
The first was from a free kick, and it left the goalkeeper frozen:
And his third was him at his best, using his speed, quick cuts, unbelievable vision and precise shooting to blow the doors off Dijon:
Neymar with four goals as we near Champions League play in February? That's just what PSG fans want to see.
As for Dijon, they hope not to see Neymar again for quite a while.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Barcelona vs. Espanyol preview
The regional rivals meet in the quarterfinal first leg
-
Chelsea vs. Norwich preview
The Blues get the replay at home after a 0-0 draw last week at Norwich
-
Goalie injured after crazy fake-out goal
The keeper fell for the Marseille midfielder's okie doke
-
Best moments of Ronaldinho's career
The Barcelona legend has a cornucopia of amazing plays, so we took it upon ourselves to select...
-
Real Madrid vs. Leganes preview
Los Blancos are coming off a rough home loss against Villarreal
-
Sanchez on verge of joining Man. United?
The Chilean has one foot out of the Emirates and may move before the end of the month