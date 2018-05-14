PSG hires Thomas Tuchel as manager: What he needs to do including figure out Neymar's future

Paris Saint-Germain has its new coach, and as expected it is German Thomas Tuchel. The former Borussia Dortmund boss joins the Parisian club on a two-year contract, PSG announced on Monday.

A renowned manager around the world, Tuchel has followed in the footsteps of Jurgen Klopp, going from Mainz to Dortmund and then on to an even bigger job. He was fired from Dortmund at the end of the 206-17 season. In Paris, he'll be under pressure to win the biggest of trophies and figure out what to do with one specific superstar. Here's what Tuchel has on his plate from the get-go:

Champions League above all

Whoever is PSG's coach in the future, it will all be about winning the Champions League. Winning domestic competitions is nice, but with the money put into this club when it comes to purchasing players, anything short of winning the Champions League is considered a failure. Really, it's a "win the Champions League or lose your job" situation, one that is ultra intense. The only other club that would really operate like that is Real Madrid. We've seen Manchester City and Barcelona this season hold on to their coaches despire massive failures in the continental cup.

Neymar

What's going to happen with the superstar Brazilian? As rumors continue to swirl over a potential move to Real Madrid, Tuchel has to figure out what's the best road to go down. Is it keep Neymar, one of the world's very best, or sell him and build his squad off of those funds, which would be over $250 million. Neymar's drama has to be weighed as to if it is worth it in the end or not. The fact that halfway through his first season in Paris we began to hear these rumors, it makes you question what's to come in year two. We've already seen him force a move from Barcelona, and if he does the same at PSG, it will be an unpredicted headache for Tuchel and the higher-ups.

Emery didn't have the answer on Neymar's future, but maybe Tuchel will.

Balancing the books

L'Equipe reported last month that PSG would meet with UEFA over Financial Fair Play and the team will need to balance the books a bit with the Neymar transfer. Add to the fact that the team will be paying over $100 million for Kylian Mbappe, some major sales will be needed. We already saw Lucas go to Tottenham for $33 million, and the club could bring in more than $40 million by selling Goncalo Guedes to Valencia, according to Super Deporte . Other names they could take off the book are out-of-favor players Jese and Grzegorz Krychowiak.

Tuchel has a lot on his plate as he takes over one of the most hectic jobs in club soccer. There's a leash that's shorter than short, and he'll have to make an impact quickly to convince his bosses he can be the guide to lead them to their dream -- European glory.