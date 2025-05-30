On May 31 PSG and Inter will play the 2024-25 edition of the UEFA Champions League final at the Allianz Arena in Munich for what's probably the biggest and most awaited match of the season. The Italian team have won the competitions three times (in 1964, 1965 and 2010) but also lost 1-0 in 2023 to Manchester City in the Istanbul final. PSG, on the other hand, have never won the tournament in their history and they are aiming to become the second French team on the men's side to be crowned champions, after Olympique Marseille. The French champions have played one final, back in 2020, when they lost to Hansi Flick's Bayern Munich and they are now hoping to make it happen under Spanish coach Luis Enrique. Let's take a look at our best combined lineup between the two teams.

How to watch the Champions League final, odds

Date : Saturday, May 31 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Saturday, May 31 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Allianz Arena -- Munich, Germany

: Allianz Arena -- Munich, Germany TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Odds: Paris Saint-Germain +105; Draw +240; Inter +270

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma, PSG

The Italian goalkeeper has been outstanding this season with the French team and a lot of the success of the side coached by Luis Enrique in the Champions League's campaign has to do with the performances of the Donnarumma, especially in the matches against Liverpool when he saved two crucial penalties and in the games against Aston Villa and Arsenal, where his saves made qualification to the next round possible. It was not easy to decide between him and Yann Sommer, as the Inter goalkeeper also had an incredible campaign and his saves against FC Barcelona, in particular, were one of the reasons for the Nerazzurri's run to the final, but Donnarumma has been the best goalkeeper of the Champions League season so far.

RB: Achraf Hakimi, PSG

The former Inter right back, who moved from the Italian side to PSG during the summer 2021 for around $70 million, has been again one of the best wingers in his role this season. Hakimi played for Inter during the 2020-21 season, when the Nerazzurri won the title under Antonio Conte, but the Moroccan player had to leave as the club needed to sell players that summer for financial reasons. Even if he left a very good memory among the fans, he was later replaced by Denzel Dumfries in the same summer, who was also one of the best players over the current season, scoring two goals in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals against Barcelona.

CB: Francesco Acerbi, Inter

The hero of the night of the second leg against Barcelona deserves to be in the list. Acerbi, who turned 37 earlier this year, is among the best defenders around Europe and reached his peak at Inter over the last few years. During the 2023 final, he was able to slow down Erling Haaland, and he will now have to contain the attack of PSG on May 31. After scoring the late-minute equalizer against Barcelona that brought the game to the extra time, this is probably his last chance to win the Champions League and he will give it all to make it happen.

CB: Alessandro Bastoni, Inter

If Acerbi embraces the old style stereotype center back, playing face to face with the central striker, Alessandro Bastoni is the opposite. He's one the best, but for different reasons. Bastoni is not only a great defender, but also the first playmaker of the team, the one who, with his left footed technique, is able to find the midfield or the strikers between the lines. A player who showed his versatility and importance over the years at the club. His season was great so far, and if both Acerbi and Benjamin Pavard had to miss some matches over the year for their injuries, he was always there.

LB: Nuno Mendes, PSG

When PSG signed Nuno Mendes from Sporting CP in 2022, not many could imagine the impact he had at the club. This season, in particular, he has been one of the reasons for the success of the team coached by Luis Enrique in Europe, as he also scored four key goals, including two against Aston Villa over the two legs that led the French giants to face Arsenal in the semifinals. With Nuno Mendes on the left and Hakimi on the right, PSG can display incredibly strong attacking wingers on both sides of the pitch.

CM: Nicolo Barella, Inter

The Italian midfielder didn't have his best season in the Italian Serie A, but he still has to be considered among the best midfielders, especially because he has shown his qualities this season against the biggest teams, like against Bayern Munich away or the second leg in Milan against Barcelona. The success of Inzaghi's team in the Munich final will largely depend on his performance and the quality of play he inspires.

CM: Hakan Calhanoglu, Inter

Similarly to Barella, the Turkish midfielder didn't have, the best season since he joined in the summer 2021 as a free agent after his contract with AC Milan expired. However, when Inter performed at their best this year, he was on the pitch. Especially because Inter's backup options such as Kristjan Aslani didn't really step up. Calhanoglu could prove to be a decisive factor from the penalty spot, having already converted crucial penalties, such as the one against Barcelona in the second leg in Milan.

CM: Vitinha, PSG

The Portuguese midfielder has been one of the reasons behind the success of Les Parisiens this season in the Champions League, as the midfield of the team coached by Luis Enrique looked among the best ones this year in Europe, dominating most of the matches played. On top of the 16 Champions League games played so far at the highest level of European soccer this season, Vitinha has also scored two goals in the play-offs against Brest.

ST: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, PSG

He is by far, the best January transfer of the last session and probably one of the best ones ever for the impact he had at the club after PSG signed him from Napoli for around $75 million. Since he joined PSG in January, the Georgian star has scored two key goals against Brest and especially in the first leg of the quarter finals against Aston Villa in the 3-1 victory of the French side. Winning the UEFA Champions League would be a historical achievement for Kvaratskhelia as he would also become the first ever Georgian player to lift the trophy.

ST: Ousmane Dembele, PSG

The French striker has been outstanding this season for PSG and he's a potential Ballon d'Or winner in 2025 as he already scored 33 goals in 48 games with the team in all competitions, in what was his best career season. Winning the Champions League would make him hope to win the Ballon d'Or as he's among the strongest candidates alongside Barcelona wingers Raphinha and Lamine Yamal.

ST: Lautaro Martinez, Inter

This is the moment Lautaro Martinez has been waiting for. The Inter captain did all he could this season, and played the second leg semifinal against Barcelona only six days after suffering a muscular injury that forced Inter manager Simone Inzaghi to replace him at halftime of the Barcelona first leg. That moment showed how much he cares about his team and the tournament. After losing the 2023 edition to Manchester City, he has the chance now to win the Champions League as club captain, 15 years after another Argentinian, Javier Zanetti, lifted the trophy for the Italian team.