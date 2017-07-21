After Neymar, PSG is reportedly close to an agreement with Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez
PSG could become the Champions League favorite if they are able to land Sanchez
Paris Saint-Germain's confidence is growing when it comes to signing Barcelona's Neymar and Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez, according to The Guardian. Looking to secure the signatures of the two world stars in an effort to boost its Champions League chances, the report says PSG chairman Nasser al Khelaifi is working on the $250 million deal for Neymar while sporting director Antero Henrique working on signing Sanchez.
With 12 months on his contract, Sanchez is the most likely to move but would cost at least $60 million.
As for Neymar, it's been a wild, intense and somewhat short saga that could go on. In the U.S. with Barca for preseason, Neymar has looked happy at practice but has remained silent over his future, with the club saying he isn't available.
If he moves and Sanchez does as well, the capital club could very well become the favorite to conquer Europe this upcoming season.
