PARIS -- Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League Group H clash with Istanbul Basaksehir was paused after the 22nd minute when both sets of players walked off of the Parc des Princes pitch following an incident involving the refereeing team and the Turkish side's staff.

Basaksehir assistant Pierre Webo was shown a red card and an incident then took place between the former Cameroon international and Romanian fourth official Constantin Coltescu that the Turkish Superleague outfit have called racist.

After lengthy discussions, the Basaksehir players walked off and the PSG players followed suit in an unprecedented show of solidarity at the Champions League level. Basaksehir published the following tweet, which was later retweeted by PSG:

Basaksehir player Demba Ba was seen angrily confronting the official in question before the players returned to the changing rooms in the French capital.

"You never say 'this white guy,' you say 'this guy,'" Ba said on the pitch in protest when referring to a white person. "Why when you mention a black guy, you have to say 'this black guy'?"

UEFA released the following statement:

Following an alleged incident involving the fourth official, the match was temporarily suspended. After consultation with both teams, it was agreed that the match would restart with a different fourth official. UEFA will thoroughly investigate the matter and further communication will be made in due course.

At one point, UEFA said that the match would restart with a different fourth official and PSG's players were seen waiting in the tunnel in case they were sent back on. However, over an hour later, the game was still not back on and PSG staff came out to collect items from the pitchside area.

Kylian Mbappe and Presnel Kimpembe were both vocal in their refusal to continue play with Coltescu as the fourth official and the latter announced that the PSG players would be leaving the field.

CBS Sports will continue to update this developing story as necessary.