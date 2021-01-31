FC Lorient caused a stir in Ligue 1 this Sunday with a 3-2 home win over Paris Saint-Germain to deal Mauricio Pochettino his first defeat since taking over at Parc des Princes. Laurent Abergel set Les Merlus on their way after 36 minutes but a pair of Neymar penalties -- both conceded by Houboulang Mendes -- either side of half-time had Les Parisiens 2-1 up on the hour. It stayed that way until 10 minutes from the end when Yoane Wissa equalized and then Abergel turned provider for Terem Moffi to punish PSG's woeful organization at the death. The result means that the capital club cannot retake top spot in Le Championnat this weekend and both Olympique Lyonnais and PSG can be overtaken by Lille OSC later on Sunday.

Some takeaways.

Pathetic PSG

Despite missing the likes of Marco Verratti and Abdou Diallo through positive COVID-19 tests as well as Marquinhos, Keylor Navas and Ander Herrera through injury, PSG had more than enough quality to beat Lorient yet were shown up by their motivated hosts. Despite Mendes' two errors, Christophe Pelissier's men were too organized for a sloppy visiting side who appeared to expect their relegation-threatened hosts to step aside. They did not and the result was a heroic victory against the champions and a fifth defeat of the Ligue 1 season for Pochettino's men after four under predecessor Thomas Tuchel.

Pochettino pointers

The performance from his players will have told the Argentine that his honeymoon period in the capital is over and there was certainly no shortage of shortcomings to observe. PSG were poor at both ends with a disorganized defense, mediocre midfield and an anemic attack. Verratti's absence always poses creative problems but Marquinhos and Navas' unavailability was also costly here. The inability of an attack featuring Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Mauro Icardi and Angel Di Maria should not be incapable of scoring from open play either.

Ridiculous Rico

Although it would be easy to place the blame for the result squarely at one player's feet, the entire defense must take responsibility for a catastrophic showing at Stade du Moustoir. However, as with other occasions when he has deputized for Navas, backup goalkeeper Sergio Rico raised major doubts over his suitability for the role with another error-strewn display. The Spaniard's latest inept showing underlines just how important Navas is to this PSG side.

Neymar nonchalance

Two penalties but otherwise little of note from the Brazil international. While that was more than the likes of Mbappe, Icardi and Di Maria contributed, Neymar is the talisman of this side and needs to stamp his authority on that sort of game when his teammates are falling short of expectations.

Livewire Ligue 1

Once again, the battle for top spot in Ligue 1 takes an exciting twist and could see a new leader at the end of the weekend. Lyon, Lille and PSG are all in contention with Les Dogues in need of a home win over Dijon FCO to hit the summit before a tricky midweek trip to Girondins de Bordeaux as part of a loaded slate of fixtures that also sees OL on the road in Dijon and PSG at home to Nimes Olympique.