It was a heated end to the FIFA Club World Cup final as PSG manager Luis Enrique was involved in an altercation with Chelsea striker Joao Pedro after losing 3-0 in the final at MetLife Stadium. As Chelsea became the first winners of the new edition of the Club World Cup, Luis Enrique lost his cool and went after the former Brighton striker.

Here's what happened at the final whistle, with the former Barcelona and Spanish manager running onto the pitch and putting his hands on the player:

The tension started with Joao Pedro and Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, while Luis Enrique jumped in and reached for him with the Brazilian falling to the ground. Maresca took Donnarumma to the side after the incident as more people got involved in the scuffle.

Luis Enrique spoke to the media after the game and said his intention was to avoid the situation from escalating and said he was trying to separate the players from further escalation.

"This was completely avoidable at the end. My goal and my objective at the end is to separate the footballers to avoid greater tension," he said.

"I have no problem expressing my feeling at the end of the game, it was a high level of pressure … I'm going to make it possible to avoid that my footballers go to the extreme."