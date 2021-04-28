Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City meet in the second of this week's UEFA Champions League semifinals which promises to be an absolute blockbuster over both legs. The chance to see stars like Neymar and Kylian Mbappe go up against Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden is what makes these continental nights so great and this one looks certain to need all 180 minutes -- or more -- to be decided.

Many of our experts are backing a narrow home win, but what do you think will happen? Have your say and see how it compares with the minds of our finest.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Manchester City

Date: Wednesday, April 28 | Time: 3 p.m. ET | Live stream: Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network



Thomas Rongen Fabrizio Romano Luis Miguel Echegaray Jonathan Johnson James Benge Roger Gonzalez Sandra Herrera Mike Goodman Pick 2-2 2-1 2-1 2-1 2-1 2-2 2-1 1-1

Rongen's take: PSG fell just short in 2019/20, but after beating last years champions, could this be Neymar and Mbappe's season to write their name into the record books? Unfortunately Pep Guardiola's side are the only team yet to lose in this year's competition. Pick: PSG 2, Manchester City 2

Romano's take: Quality, speed and a lot of stars. A special night for Neymar and Mbappe, but with teamwork Man City can absolutely stay on course for the return leg. Pick: PSG 2, Manchester City 1

Echegaray's take: Pep Guardiola believes PSG are "almost impossible to control" as the amount of firepower is almost too much to deal with. But if there's a side who can handle it, it's Man City. This is a very difficult one to figure out, especially in the first leg as we don't know what tactical game will be played: control or react. Guardiola doesn't know how NOT to control so I presume City will do their best in Paris to maintain possession and exploit the full backs. Could this be a day when he actually uses a natural No. 9? We'll see. Either way, this should be an entertaining affair, if we were to go by manager head-to-head history in the competition. It was of course in 2019, when Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham beat City on away goal differential (4-4) in the quarter final stages. This is a different time and scenario, but the quality in competition remains. Pick: PSG 2, Manchester City 1

Johnson's take: Mauricio Pochettino and his players will need to pick up where they left off against Bayern Munich as they are used to playing their first legs away from home. On any other day, PSG would have scored at least once at home against the German side and a similar display against City will provide goals. However, I do see Pep Guardiola's men returning home with an away goal. PSG to draw first blood. Pick: PSG 2, Manchester City 1

Benge's take: PSG might have the sort of devastating counter-attacking threat that can exploit any spaces in City's high line but the quality of football Pep Guardiola's side of late, including in a dominant 1-0 win over Tottenham in Sunday's EFL Cup final, is at a level that perhaps only Bayern Munich can match. Mauricio Pochettino's side has already proven more than capable of finding the gaps in the armor of Europe's best -- and Poch knows just what is needed to take an ordinary team to the final -- but City are the better all-around team and merit their favorites tag. Pick: PSG 1, Manchester City 2

Gonzalez's take: A match loaded with attacking talent, both teams are under serious pressure to deliver in a cup they have only been able to dream of winning. There will be goals, and there could be a lot of them, but it is a match where City go back home with a narrow advantage on away goals. Pick: PSG 2, Manchester City 2

Herrera's take: The match that will have all eyes on Kylian Mbappe and Phil Foden going head to head. PSG will come out on top, though it won't be easy against Pep Guardiola's organized side. Look for Neymar to help PSG edge out a narrow win. Pick: PSG 2, Manchester City 1

Goodman's take: Manchester City are the best team in Europe but PSG have been giant killers this season in Europe. Expect Guardiola to start conservatively away from home as is his habit in many Champions League ties, and have City try to keep the ball in order to keep Neymar and Kylian Mbappe from creating great chances. But after a moment of magic from the two stars, City will have to scramble to get back in the match. Pick: PSG 1, Manchester City 1

