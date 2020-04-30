PSG named Ligue 1 champions after season ends early due to COVID-19 outbreak; Marseille to Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain has been declared Ligue 1 champions after the remainder of the season was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic. Ligue 1 officially announced the Parisians as champs on Thursday, while finalizing the league table based on points per match earned with head-to-head results as the tiebreaker. PSG earns an automatic spot into next season's Champions League as a result, joined by Marseille, which finished in second place in the French table. This is PSG's third straight Ligue 1 title and seventh in the past eight seasons.

Here's how the final table looks with the teams point per match average:

PSG, 2.52 Marseille, 2.00 Stade Rennais, 1.79 Lille, 1.75 Nice, 1.46 Reims, 1.46 Lyon, 1.43 Montpellier, 1.43 Monaco, 1.43 Strasbourg, 1.41 Angers, 1.39 Bordeaux, 1.32 Nantes, 1.32 Stade Brestois, 1.21 Metz, 1.21 Dijon, 1.07 Saint-Etienne, 1.07 Nimes, 0.96 Amiens, 0.82 Toulouse, 0.46

Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 initially saw their seasons called off by the French prime minister Edouard Philippe, who announced on Tuesday that sporting events are banned until September. Ligue 1 was the first of the five major European soccer leagues to have its 2019-20 season canceled. Teams had either eight or nine games left to complete their season, prompting the league to use an average instead of total points.

As a result of the decision to call off the remainder of the campaign, Rennes, Lille and Reims qualify for the Europa League, while Amiens and Toulouse are relegated to the second division. The teams promoted are Loriente and Lens.

It's still unclear how exactly things will play out with PSG's Champions League participation this season as the club is in the quarterfinals after knocking out Borussia Dortmund last month. Unable to play home games and with the UCL potentially returning in the next few months, the club may have to get creative with the club president saying he would explore hosting games in another country, according to RMC.

Lyon, one of the country's most consistent and successful clubs, is set to miss out on European competition for the first time since 1996 after finishing the season in seventh place.