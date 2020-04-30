PSG named Ligue 1 champs after season called off; Lyon threatens legal action after missing Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain was declared Ligue 1 champions after the remainder of the season was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic. Ligue 1 officially announced the Parisians as champs on Thursday, while finalizing the league table based on points per match earned with head-to-head results as the tiebreaker. Lyon, one of the most successful French clubs since the turn of the century, is threatening legal action toward the French league over its decision.

Lyon, set to miss out on European competition for the first time since 1996 after finishing the season in seventh place, expressed its desire to finish the season in a span of three weeks, and now it may claim millions in damages as a result. Here's what the club said:

"In view of today's decision by the French Ligue 1 Championship, Olympique Lyonnais reserves the right to appeal against that decision and claim damages, in particular in respect to loss of opportunity ... since the damage to the club amounts to several tens of millions of euros."

As a result of Ligue 1's decision, PSG earns an automatic spot into next season's Champions League, joined by Marseille, which finished in second place in the French table. This marks PSG's seventh Ligue 1 title in the past eight seasons, and its third in a row.

Here's how the final table looks with the teams point per match average:

PSG, 2.52 Marseille, 2.00 Stade Rennais, 1.79 Lille, 1.75 Nice, 1.46 Reims, 1.46 Lyon, 1.43 Montpellier, 1.43 Monaco, 1.43 Strasbourg, 1.41 Angers, 1.39 Bordeaux, 1.32 Nantes, 1.32 Stade Brestois, 1.21 Metz, 1.21 Dijon, 1.07 Saint-Etienne, 1.07 Nimes, 0.96 Amiens, 0.82 Toulouse, 0.46

Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 initially saw their seasons called off by the French prime minister Edouard Philippe, who announced on Tuesday that sporting events are banned until September. Ligue 1 was the first of the five major European soccer leagues to have its 2019-20 season canceled. Teams had either eight or nine games left to complete their season, prompting the league to use an average instead of total points.

As a result of the decision to call off the remainder of the campaign, Rennes, Lille and Reims qualify for the Europa League, while Amiens and Toulouse are relegated to the second division. The teams promoted are Loriente and Lens.

It's still unclear how exactly things will play out with PSG's Champions League participation this season as the club is in the quarterfinals after knocking out Borussia Dortmund last month. Unable to play home games and with the UCL potentially returning in the next few months, the club may have to get creative with the club president saying he would explore hosting games in another country, according to RMC.