PSG reportedly named Ligue 1 champions after season called off; Marseille to Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain will be declared Ligue 1 champions after the remainder of the season was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to L'Equipe. PSG will earn an automatic spot into next season's Champions League as a result, joined by Marseille, which finished in second place in the French table, 12 points behind PSG. This will be PSG's third straight Ligue 1 title and seventh in the last eight seasons.

Ligue 1 and Ligue II saw their seasons called off by the French prime minister Edouard Philippe, who announced on Tuesday that sporting events are banned until September. Ligue 1 was the first of the five major European soccer leagues to have its 2019-20 season canceled. The league has not officially announced that the season is over, though that will reportedly come later on Thursday. Teams had either eight or nine games left to complete their season.

As a result of the decision to call off the remainder of the campaign, Rennes, Lille and Reims would qualify for the Europa League, while Amiens and Toulouse would be relegated to the second division. The teams that would be promoted are Loriente and Lens.

It's still unclear how exactly things will play out with PSG's Champions League participation this season as the club is in the quarterfinals after knocking out Borussia Dortmund last month. Unable to play home games and with the UCL potentially returning in the next few months, the club may have to get creative with the club president saying he would explore hosting games in another country, according to RMC.

Lyon, one of the country's most consistent and successful clubs, is set to miss out on European competition for the first time since 1996 after finishing the season in seventh place.