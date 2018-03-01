PSG says Neymar will have surgery in Brazil, all but ruling him out vs. Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain confirmed on Wednesday that superstar Neymar will have surgery after picking up a fracture in his pinky toe at the weekend, all but confirming his absence for next week's massive Champions League return leg against Real Madrid in Paris.

The club announced a joint decision was taken between the PSG medical staff and that of the Brazilian national team to have the surgery, which will take place at the end of the week in Brazil. They offered no timetable for his return.

On Tuesday, Neymar's dad said he would miss 6-8 weeks of action, regardless of whether or not he underwent surgery, with the end of PSG's season and right before the World Cup the likely return time.

This is tough news for PSG, as they look to overcome a 3-1 deficit against Real Madrid after losing the first leg in Spain.

Without Neymar, Angel Di Maria likely slides into the starting XI, and while the club still has enough firepower to go through, it likely doesn't have enough to get to the Champions League final without Neymar.