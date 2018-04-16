PSG secures Ligue 1 title with 7-1 rout over Monaco and an amazing goal from Angel Di Maria

Paris Saint-Germain destroyed Monaco 7-1 to claim the 2017-18 Ligue 1 title in absolutely stunning fashion at home on Sunday.

Not one thing went right for Monaco while everything went picture-perfect for the Parisian club, which controlled 59 percent of possession and produced seven shots on goal, six of which went in.

It was a nightmare performance for Monaco, who even saw their star striker Rademel Falcao score ... an own goal. Giovani Lo Celso netted a brace for PSG, as did Angel Di Maria. Edinson Cavani and Julian Draxler also found the back of the net.

PSG's best goal came from Di Maria, who scored yet another delightful chip. Check this out:

Não tem jeito di maria é especialista quando o assunto é gol por cobertura pic.twitter.com/nOKpQuy2Ut — stefanni (@crf_cuellar) April 15, 2018

The win gives PSG its seventh league crown in its young history and its fifth since 2013. So far in 33 league matches, Unai Emer's side has won 28 and scored 103 goals in the process, allowing just 23.

It's another fine moment for the club with another trophy, but overall how will this season be viewed? The focus all along was to win the Champions League, but they fell way short in the round of 16 against Real Madrid, which saw star Neymar suffer a broken foot in league play between Champions League legs.

Questions remain as to what this team will look like next season and if they can get over the hump. Emery could be on the way out, as Bild reported last week that former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel has agreed to a two-year contract to be PSG's next coach.