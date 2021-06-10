Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed the signing of Georginio Wijnaldum from Liverpool on a free transfer this Thursday. The Netherlands international put pen to paper on a contract until 2024 at Parc des Princes after choosing to move to the French capital over a switch to Barcelona.

"PSG is delighted to announce the transfer of Georginio Wijnaldum," read a club statement. "Arriving from Liverpool, the Netherlands international midfielder has signed with the club from the French capital until 30 June 2024."

Wijnaldum, 30, is currently with the Dutch national team preparing for Euro 2020 and will earn around $11.5 million per year with PSG.

"Signing for PSG is a new challenge for me," said Wijnaldum. "I am joining one of the best squads in Europe and I want to bring all my desire and commitment to this ambitious project. PSG have proved how good they are in recent years and I am convinced that together, with our supporters, we can go even further and higher."

The Ligue 1 powerhouse are also in talks over a deal to bring Gianluigi Donnarumma to Paris from AC Milan on a free.