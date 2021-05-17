Paris Saint-Germain have added three years on to Julian Draxler's contract and extended the Germany international's stay at Parc des Princes until 2024. Draxler, 27, had been set to leave on a free transfer this summer when his previous deal expired, but the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino as head coach changed everything for the former Schalke 04 and VfL Wolfsburg man.

"PSG is delighted to announce that Julian has signed a three-year contract extension until 30 June 2024," read an official statement on Draxler's extension.

Out of favor under former boss Thomas Tuchel, the German had enjoyed increased involvement of late and was part of PSG's second consecutive UEFA Champions League semifinals appearance, and Draxler has seen progress since his 2017 arrival.

"The club's ambitions have become a reality," Draxler said. "We played in the semifinal of the Champions League this season and in the final last season. We have progressed a lot, and even though we have been through highs and lows, the project is a very attractive one and I am happy to be able to continue here."

Draxler joins Neymar, Keylor Navas, Angel Di Maria and Juan Bernat in extending his contract with the French giants, and the 2014 FIFA World Cup winner admitted that playing alongside the likes of the Brazilian superstar and Kylian Mbappe was as influential in his decision as Paris itself.

"It is a huge source of pride for me, I love this club and Paris as a city," he said. "It is great to be able to play with top players, and for a team like this one. I am very happy to have extended my contract here.vI hope that we are going to continue to win lots of trophies in the next three seasons! We will give our all to win titles, as we do in every match."

Pochettino's winter arrival as Tuchel's replacement has seen Draxler return to the first-team picture with the No. 23 featuring more and more prominently under the Argentine as he seeks the right players to suit his 4-2-3-1 formation.

"I have been playing a lot more in recent weeks," he said. "It is important for me to be able to maintain my rhythm and play matches. I feel very good and you can see that in the final weeks of this season. We will have a better pre-season this summer than we did last year, we hope that everyone will be ready and that Paris will see the best Draxler ever!"

With Neymar sticking around at Parc des Princes, Mbappe is yet to commit his future to the club, but Draxler staying on suggests that Pochettino has seen potential in this season's UCL semifinal run to suggest that minor tweaks are required -- as opposed to sweeping changes.

"You need to earn the right to play in this competition and to reach this level," Draxler said. "You can never give up, you need that desire to win more than others in order to get there. There are no certainties and we will need to continue to work hard so that we continue to progress. It is also for that reason that I really wanted to stay."

While PSG could still move on the likes of Mauro Icardi and Pablo Sarabia this summer, Draxler staying gives versatility and depth with the potential to bring in a fresh face to aid Neymar and Mbappe in the search for the goals that lead the team to that coveted continental crown.

The midfield is also set for a revamp, and, given his versatility, Draxler may well find himself featuring in both areas due to his polyvalent nature.