PSG star Neymar wins Champions League appeal for insulting officials, ban reduced to two matches

PSG striker Neymar saw his Champions League suspension for his rant aimed at officials last season reduced from three games to two after a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The ruling on Tuesday means he can make his Champions League season debut in late October. The Brazilian star, who scored a bicycle kick winner against Strasbourg over the weekend in his return, filed an appeal against the three-game ban UEFA imposed back in June.

Neymar had a rough go of it last season and was suspended for calling VAR and officials a disgrace after PSG was stunned in the Champions League knockout stage by Manchester United after a last-minute penalty kick was awarded.

The 27-year-old star won't play in Wednesday's home match against Real Madrid on Wednesday -- stream via fuboTV (Try for free) -- or the trip to Galatasaray on Oct. 1, but he is now available to face Club Brugge on Oct. 22.

Neymar was one of the biggest soccer topics over the summer with a move to Barcelona seeming likely, but the Brazilian decided to stay and now joins an attack that also has Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani and Mauro Icardi.