PSG stars Mbappe and Neymar suffer injuries with massive Champions League game vs. Liverpool looming

Clubs probably don't like international break all that much, though it provides time for some rest for certain players, especially injured ones. But the bad of the break can outweigh the good, and club teams have reasons to worry when their players leave to play for their countries. We've seen it in the past where a player goes to represent their country, picks up an injury and misses significant time. It's happened to David Silva and Sergio Aguero of Manchester City, Real Madrid's Karim Benzema and more, and it can potentially derail a team's campaign.

And that may be what Paris Saint-Germain is facing after what happened on Tuesday. The team's two most talented players, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, both picked up injuries while representing their countries.

Mbappe suffers apparent shoulder injury

Taking on Uruguay in a friendly, also a rematch of the World Cup quarterfinal, Mbappe was taken down by Martin Campana and landed uncomfortably on his shoulder. He was in quite a bit of pain: Take a look:

Now, it's still too early to tell how injured he is, and we'll have to wait for the results of tests, but the injury does bring to mind what happened to Mohamed Salah in the Champions League final, aside from Sergio Ramos not being involved. That injury kept Salah out for months and even saw him miss the first game for Egypt at the 2018 World Cup. If Mbappe is sidelined for that long, then PSG is in quite a bit of trouble with the Liverpool match looming. If PSG loses that one, it could be done in the Champions League.

This injury is certainly the more concerning of the two because, at first glance, it appears more severe.

Neymar looks to have injured groin

Neymar, meanwhile, pulled up after a shot in Brazil's friendly against Cameroon. After trying a curling effort, he held his leg and signaled to the Brazil bench less than 10 minutes into the game.

Injury fears for Neymar after the Brazil star forced off after just six minutes against Cameroon

The future availability of Mbappe or Neymar likely won't be immediately known. But being out even a week would see them miss the game with Liverpool. In Group C, Liverpool is first with six points, and Napoli is second with six and a worse goal differential. PSG is in third with five. If PSG loses to Liverpool and Napoli beats Red Star Belgrade, the Parisian club will be eliminated from the competition.

It was always going to be tough for Liverpool to go to PSG and win next week, but their chances will be greatly boosted in Neymar and Mbappe can't suit up.

