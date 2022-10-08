Paris Saint-Germain have opened up a three-point lead at the top of Ligue 1 despite a 0-0 draw away at Stade de Reims on Saturday. Olympique de Marseille's 2-1 home loss to AC Ajaccio earlier in the day meant that the point earned on the road despite Sergio Ramos' first half red card was enough to stretch the French champions' summit lead.

The Spain international was dismissed for the 21st time in his league career which made the second half at Stade Auguste Delaune more of a challenge than it already was without Lionel Messi. It was an ill-tempered game with eight yellow cards and one red handed out and Ramos' expulsion owing to dissent as Pierre Gaillouste struggled to stay in control by the end."

The referee has to handle these situations much better," said Danilo Pereira after the final whistle. "It winds us players up. We want to play, but these sorts of conditions make it difficult."

"It is incredible, incredible!" raged Marquinhos at half-time to Canal+. "It is starting to be too much. We do not want to debate referees all the time and we know it is a tough gig, but still… This is going too far now."

Neymar started the encounter as a substitute and only came on around the hour in an attempt to aid Kylian Mbappe in attack. It was largely fruitless with PSG out-shot four to three and off target more than twice as much as Les Parisiens' attacking difficulties continue.

Gianluigi Donnarumma's clean sheet was a welcome change after some leaky recent outings, but PSG are far from free-scoring since the international break. Galtier has started to rotate his stars which is understandable given such an unforgiving run, but the prolific early season form has made way for more workmanlike results of late.

On the one hand, avoiding defeat with 10 men can be viewed in a positive light given that it keeps this season's unbeaten run going, but Reims are also a side struggling in Le Championnat who should not have caused PSG as many problems. Messi may well be back to face SL Benfica in the UEFA Champions League in midweek but that is unlikely to solve all of PSG's issues with a imbalance clear since Galtier started rearranging his pieces.

Instead, it could be that Presnel Kimpembe's fitness holds the key to restoring a bit of balance with depth now set to be tested domestically with Ramos out. Galtier has hinted at switching to a back four recently and has little choice now with Ramos, Kimpembe and Nuno Mendes out heading into Le Classique against Marseille.

OM will be three points behind coming into that one at Parc des Princes so it takes on added significance in terms of the title race. You can see PSG vs. Benfica in the Champions League this Tuesday on Paramount+.