Brazilian club Botafogo, the champions of South America, pulled off a stunning upset on Thursday at the Club World Cup, beating Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 at the Rose Bowl. It was Igor Jesus' first-half goal on the break that lifted the South Americans to the statement result, further proving that the South American teams participating are more than up for the challenge.

PSG, in the season after losing Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid, won their first Champions League title with incredibly efficient performances this spring, eliminating Liverpool and Arsenal in the knockout stage, among others, before beating Inter in the UCL final 5-0 on May 31.

Botafogo claimed their first Champions League title in 2024, which earned them qualification to this competition.

Here's a look at the goal:

PSG, who hadn't conceded a goal in their last three games, dominated possession and the chances on the night, but a lack of precision in attack combined with a strong save by Botafogo goalkeeper John kept them off the scoreboard.

In the end, PSG had 16 shots, 12 more than Botafogo, but Luis Enrique's team put just two of their shots on frame. Despite 75 percent possession and nearly 500 more passes completed, the Parisians saw their streak of 19 straight games with a goal end. Botafogo had four shots, all of which were on target.