PSG superstar Neymar has massive praise for young USMNT player after recent loan move

Brazilian soccer star Neymar of PSG had some really high praise for a young United States men's national team player this week that will surely excite soccer fans stateside. His former club teammate Timothy Weah completed a move to Celtic on loan for the rest of the season to get proper minutes on the field, which were hard to come by in France behind the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani.

Now under the leadership of Brendan Rodgers in the Scottish first division, the 18-year-old attacker should see the field quite a bit with one of the country's biggest clubs, which is also in the Europa League round of 32. Weah is the son of George Weah, current president of Liberia and the winner of the 1995 Ballon d'Or award for the best player on the planet.

Neymar says he saw the move as a step in the right decision for the player, but he's also seen the potential.

"It is a very exciting move for him. From what I have seen of his talent, he has everything to go and be one of the top attacking players in Europe," Neymar said, via Record Sport. "It is a good move for him, a good move for Celtic as they are getting such a big talent, and also a good move for PSG because he has a chance to get experience and games and come back to us a more complete player.

"He did have options -- but he chose the right one. Celtic is a big club, in their league they attack a lot and score a lot of goals, and also they are still in Europe -- so they offer him much."

That's some hefty praise from one of the world's best players. In two seasons, Weah has had two goals in six games played for PSG's senior team. He gets to train regularly with the senior team, and clearly Neymar has been impressed, liking what he has seen. That praise should only give Weah more confidence, and at 18 years of age, his career really hasn't even started.

But for USMNT fans who can't wait to see how new coach Gregg Berhalter uses Weah, having Neymar backing the player increases the expectations but also the excitement for what's to come.

In February, Celtic will play Valencia in the Europa League. As for Neymar and PSG, they will take on Guingamp -- the team it lost to in the Coupe de Ligue quarterfinals -- on Saturday at 11 a.m. ET.