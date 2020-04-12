PSG teammate says Neymar planned celebration to mock Haaland ahead of Champions League match
PSG advanced to the quarterfinals vs. Dortmund
There are many lasting images of this season's Champions League. One of the most recent is Paris Saint-Germain's win against Borussia Dortmund in the round of 16. It was a 2-0 win for the French side to move on to the last eight with the match played behind closed doors at the Parc des Princes.
Nineteen-year-old sensation Erling Haaland was on fire in the first leg with two goals, giving the German club a one-goal lead. In the second leg, Neymar shined, giving PSG a key goal to advance, but it was his celebration that caught the eyes of many. Neymar mocked Haaland's "zen" celebration. It turns out it was his plan all along.
His PSG teammate, Marquinhos, said on YouTube channel Desimpedidos that Neymar had planned the celebration before the game and told his teammates. Here's what it looked like:
"He likes that," Marquinhos said. "Neymar is not just a football player, he is not afraid and always responds to provocations. After his goal, I asked him if he had gotten everything out. He warned me, I told him to wait until the end of the match, but he told me to leave it and not to stop it."
Then his teammates joined in on the celebration afterwards.
After Haaland's goals in the first leg and his celebrations, it looks like it struck a nerve with the PSG players. They craved redemption and got it with a convincing performance and had a little fun with it afterward. On one hand, players felt a bit disrespected with the celebration and were determined to turn the tide. On the other, one has to wonder the team's focus when they can pretty much all be provoked by a 19-year-old.
