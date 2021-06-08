Paris Saint-Germain are set to complete the signing of Gianluigi Donnarumma on a free transfer after the Italy international goalkeeper agreed to move to the French capital.
The AC Milan keeper is out of contract later this month and the Italian club have already announced that he will not be staying this summer.
PSG are now close to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma. The agreement is ‘imminent’ - PSG working to complete the deal soon, already planning for medicals in Italy NT camp. 🇫🇷 #PSG @DiMarzio @SkySport— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 7, 2021
Interest but still no bid from Barça and Juve - Szczesny and ter Stegen are staying.
Donnarumma, 22, will pen a contract until 2026 after reaching a verbal agreement over a deal that will earn him around $73 million over five years if all add-ons are activated.
Paris Saint-Germain board are discussing with Donnarumma on a contract until June 2026, salary around €12m/net per season [add ons included]. After Wijnaldum, PSG feel Donnarumma now close too. 🇫🇷 @SkySport— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 7, 2021
Kean loan and Xavi Simons new contract also on the table with Raiola.
PSG are in the process of finalizing the signing of Georginio Wijnaldum on another free deal until 2024 from Liverpool and Donnarumma wants the No. 99 shirt in Paris.
PSG are set to complete the signing of Gianluigi Donnarumma in the next hours, Juventus are out of the race - he’s gonna ask Paris for n99 shirt. To be clear: Keylor Navas is staying. 🧤🇫🇷 #PSG— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 7, 2021
Wijnaldum contract until 2024 has been already signed, medicals now then done deal.
The move comes as a surprise because of Keylor Navas' strong form since his 2019 arrival, but the Costa Rica international will turn 35 this year and Sergio Rico -- although willing -- is not an adequate backup option when Navas is out.
Donnarumma is just waiting to sign his contract until June 2026 as new PSG player - verbal agreement completed. 🇫🇷 #PSG— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 8, 2021
He's expected to stay at PSG as Keylor Navas too - no loan chance as of today.
Donnarumma is expected to undergo his medical at the Italy national team Euro training camp and PSG sporting director Leonardo has also been discussing Moise Kean and Xavi Simons' futures at Parc des Princes.
The Azzurri star, who was also wanted by Barcelona and Juventus, will battle with Navas for the starting role in 2021-22 as PSG seek a return to winning ways in Ligue 1 and to better their 20-21 UEFA Champions League semifinal appearance.