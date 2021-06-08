Paris Saint-Germain are set to complete the signing of Gianluigi Donnarumma on a free transfer after the Italy international goalkeeper agreed to move to the French capital.

The AC Milan keeper is out of contract later this month and the Italian club have already announced that he will not be staying this summer.

Donnarumma, 22, will pen a contract until 2026 after reaching a verbal agreement over a deal that will earn him around $73 million over five years if all add-ons are activated.

PSG are in the process of finalizing the signing of Georginio Wijnaldum on another free deal until 2024 from Liverpool and Donnarumma wants the No. 99 shirt in Paris.

The move comes as a surprise because of Keylor Navas' strong form since his 2019 arrival, but the Costa Rica international will turn 35 this year and Sergio Rico -- although willing -- is not an adequate backup option when Navas is out.

Donnarumma is expected to undergo his medical at the Italy national team Euro training camp and PSG sporting director Leonardo has also been discussing Moise Kean and Xavi Simons' futures at Parc des Princes.

The Azzurri star, who was also wanted by Barcelona and Juventus, will battle with Navas for the starting role in 2021-22 as PSG seek a return to winning ways in Ligue 1 and to better their 20-21 UEFA Champions League semifinal appearance.