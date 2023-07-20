It was another majorly underwhelming season for Paris Saint-Germain in 2022-23 with just their historic 11th French title to show from Christophe Galtier's time in charge after UEFA Champions League and Coupe de France failure. The Frenchman has been dismissed from his Parc des Princes role and replaced by Luis Enrique while Lionel Messi as well as Sergio Ramos have also left the capital club. Kylian Mbappe could not let this summer pass without the headlines being about him and he has indicated to PSG that he will not action the additional final year of his contract which makes him a free agent come summer 2024 which has created its annual rumor mayhem.

Better news on the incomings front with Milan Skriniar arriving from Inter alongside Marco Asensio from Real Madrid, Manuel Ugarte from Sporting CP, Lee Kang In from RCD Mallorca, Lucas Hernandez from Bayern Munich, Cher Ndour from Benfica and now Xavi Simons from PSV Eindhoven. The Netherlands international has followed El Chadaille Bitshiabu to RB Leipzig while Mauro Icardi is also expected to be on the move soon as Luis Enrique gets to grips with his new squad ahead of a tour of Japan. Just your usual summer transfer window in Paris, then…

We keep you abreast of all of the major PSG storylines from this summer.

Neymar expects 'loveless' stay



July 20 -- The saga of Kylian Mbappe's PSG future rumbles on, but not much has been said of Neymar since the possibility of a summer move to Saudi Arabia after Lionel Messi opted for Major League Soccer and Inter Miami instead. The fallen Brazilian superstar is the subject of interest from clubs this summer, but many are reluctant to gamble on a player who is the wrong side of 30, on massive wages and under contract for a few more years. According to L'Equipe, PSG will not consider parting ways with Messi, Mbappe and Neymar in the same summer -- something which would also be a hammer blow for Ligue 1's image as domestic and international TV rights come up for bidding later this year -- and the uncertainty over the French superstar could lead to the Brazil international staying at Parc des Princes. Luis Enrique, confirmed as Christophe Galtier's replacement as head coach, has worked with Neymar before and the pair won the UEFA Champions League together in 2015 and were also part of PSG's Remontada nightmare of 2017.

"I hope to be at PSG," Neymar told influencer Casimiro Miguel. "I have a contract with PSG and so far no one has told me anything. Even if there is no love between the fans and the players, I will be there. With love or without love, but with Neymar. Leo has already won everything, his family has been very affected during these two years at PSG. I understand him, his family too. He went to a country where he will be well received, where he will live a completely different life and where his family will feel very good in Miami. The Galacticos did not win the Champions League, so that is part of what happened with us. We had a very strong team. Leo, Kylian and I are three of the world's best, we know that, but it did not fit -- it was not good for us. Obviously, we wanted to win everything, but sometimes football is not good, is not fair."

Kylian Mbappe's future



July 9 -- Barely a day goes by this summer without Kylian Mbappe being somewhere close to the headlines and the French superstar has worked hard to ensure that has rarely been the case these past few weeks. Back in late May, Mbappe was adamant that he would be staying for the 23-24 campaign which had changed by mid-June with the news that the 24-year-old will not extend his PSG stay beyond 2024 with Real Madrid once again interested in the former AS Monaco academy product. New PSG head coach Luis Enrique and Mbappe reportedly met in late June to discuss the future of PSG's project before the Spaniard was appointed as Christophe Galtier's replacement but that has seemingly not been enough to convince the Bondy man to rethink his stance.

Mbappe, who recently spent time in his father Wilfried's homeland of Cameroon, told France Football that he feels his achievements in France and with PSG have been "trivialized" as he put it to the L'Equipe-owned publication. Former Sporting Director Leonardo, who was dismissed at the end of the 2021-22 season just as Mbappe extended his contract in Paris has also poured fuel on the fire with his own opinion on the situation when the Brazilian spoke with L'Equipe: "For the good of PSG, I think the time has come for Kylian to go, no matter what. PSG existed before him and it will exist after him. He has been in Paris for six years and, over those six seasons, five different clubs have won the Champions League -- none of which had Mbappe in their ranks. That means it is entirely possible to win this competition without him. With his behavior over the last two years, Mbappe is showing that he is not yet a player capable of really guiding a team. He is a great player, but not a leader. He is a great goalscorer, but not a creative one. It is hard to build a team around him."

Done deal: Xavi Simons

July 19 -- PSG moved quickly to action their option to bring Xavi Simons back from PSV Eindhoven after a productive season in the Netherlands. The 20-year-old Dutch international has rejoined the French champions on a contract until 2027 and has immediately joined RB Leipzig on loan just days after El Chadaille Bitshiabu moved there on a permanent deal. Simons decided to accept a Parc des Princes return after being pitched the project beyond this season and he will continue his development in Germany while PSG sort out Kylian Mbappe and Neymar's futures. Here is a more detailed look at how Simons could be a key piece for Les Parisiens beyond this coming campaign.

Confirmed exit: El Chadaille Bitshiabu

July 18 -- PSG have allowed talented youngster El Chadaile Bitshiabu to leave the French capital for German youth development specialists RB Leipzig. The 18-year-old saw the likes of Milan Skriniar and Lucas Hernandez added to the squad ahead of him while last season was difficult at times for the academy graduate. Leipzig have paid nearly $17 million for the 2005-born talent who agreed to the move before his medical on Monday. There remain doubts about Castello Lukeba's proposed switch to the Red Bulls from Lyon given that the Bundesliga side have already paid big money to land Lois Openda from RC Lens this summer. PSG are due to cash in on Mauro Icardi as well as Bitshiabu which could raise funds to target OL talent Bradley Barcola who the Germans are also keen on while Manchester United target Rasmus Hojlund was another name PSG looked into recently. Another name has also surfaced in PSG's search for attacking options over the past weekend with Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic gaining in credibility by the day.

Kylian Mbappe and internationals return



July 17 -- Luis Enrique has been boosted by the arrival of his PSG international stars with preseason action set to start later this month. Kylian Mbappe was among those returning to the French capital for a first taste of the Ligue 1 giants' brand new training facility with Danilo Pereira, Marco Asensio and Fabian Ruiz also present as well as Achraf Hakimi and Marco Verratti. Neymar, Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes and Nordi Mukiele are continuing their recoveries from injury, but the new Spanish boss now has most of his senior stars available to train ahead of this week's friendly vs. Le Havre before leaving for Japan tour.

Done deal: Cher Ndour

July 12 -- PSG's latest signing Cher Ndour arrives on a five-year deal until 2028 having agreed a free transfer after recently leaving Portuguese giants SL Benfica. The 18-year-old Italy youth international from Brescia starred at youth level in Portugal after leaving Atalanta back in 2020 and has been handed the No. 27 jersey at Parc des Princes. "I am really moved," said Ndour. "It is a mix of emotions, but it is happiness above all because PSG is one of the best clubs in the world with so many winners, and for me, it is an honour to be a part of this new family."

Done deal: Lucas Hernandez

July 9 -- PSG completed the signing of France international Lucas Hernandez from Bayern Munich on a contract until 2028. The 27-year-old was part of Les Bleus' 2018 World Cup winning squad along with new teammates Kylian Mbappe and Presnel Kimpembe. Along with Milan Skriniar, Hernandez is part of a major defensive overhaul now that Sergio Ramos has left Parc des Princes. "I am really excited," said Hernandez upon joining the Ligue 1 champions from the German giants. "I have been waiting to join PSG for a long time, and it has finally happened. It is a very special day for me and I am very happy to be here."

Done deal: Lee Kang In

July 8 -- Another day and another new arrival for PSG as Lee Kang In joined the French champions from Real Mallorca on a contract until 2028. The 22-year-old South Korea international arrives at Parc des Princes for around $24 million hot on the heels of Manuel Ugarte, Milan Skriniar and Marco Asensio. Luis Enrique has only been in his new job as Les Parisiens' head coach for a few days and he already has a very different squad to the one left behind by the departed Christophe Galtier. Lee came through the ranks with Valencia before joining Mallorca and passed his PSG medical tests before joining the Taegeuk Warriors for their June friendlies. "It is incredible to be able to join PSG," said the new No. 19 -- the capital club's first South Korean player in history. "It is one of the biggest clubs in the world, with some of the greatest players in the world. I cannot wait to start this new adventure."

Done deal: Manuel Ugarte

July 7 -- What a past 24 hours or so it was for PSG with three signings confirmed within days of Luis Enrique's arrival. Manuel Ugarte followed Milan Skriniar and Marco Asensio through the door at Parc des Princes with the Uruguay international confirmed on a contract until 2028. The 22-year-old stood out for Sporting in midfield and follows Nuno Mendes to the French capital from Lisbon. Ugarte cost PSG around $65 million while Skriniar and Asensio were both free agents and the French champions' squad already looks different to the one which underwhelmed last season. "I am really happy to take this big step in my career at such a great club," said Ugarte upon signing. "I am going to give my all for PSG."

Done deal: Marco Asensio

July 6 -- There is a saying about buses that you wait for one and then two come along at the same time ... That must have been how PSG fans were feeling after Luis Enrique was confirmed as the French champions' new head coach. Starved of news until Christophe Galtier's sacking, both Milan Skriniar and Marco Asensio -- free transfers -- were confirmed as Les Parisiens' first summer window signings within hours of each other. "It is a privilege to be part of this great club," said the Spain international. "I am looking forward to joining my new teammates and working with them to achieve some great goals."

Done deal: Milan Skriniar

July 6 -- PSG finally confirmed the signing of Milan Skriniar 12 months on from their first attempts to land the Slovakia international from Inter. The 28-year-old arrives at Parc des Princes as a free agent after leaving the beaten UEFA Champions League finalists and joins just one day after Luis Enrique was unveiled as the French giants' new boss. Skriniar is expected to be part of a defensive overhaul which also includes Lucas Hernandez who has signed from Bayern Munich. "I am very happy to be part of this wonderful club," he said. "PSG is one of the best clubs in the world, with world-class players and fantastic fans."

Luis Enrique replaces Christophe Galtier

July 5 -- Our first piece of official PSG news ahead of the 2023-24 season was the French champions confirming that Christophe Galtier has been dismissed as head coach. Although the 56-year-old was informed of the decision at the end of the 2022-23 campaign, as reported by CBS Sports, it has took weeks for PSG and the French tactician to work out compensation. Galtier was replaced by Luis Enrique just hours later.

"At the end of the 2022-2023 season, PSG informed Christophe Galtier of its decision to terminate his contract as first-team coach," read the Ligue 1 giants' official statement. "The Club would like to pay tribute to his professionalism and commitment, which helped the Rouge et Bleu win a historic eleventh French Championship title and a Trophee des Champions. Under his guidance, PSG won their 11th Ligue 1 title, becoming the most successful club in the history of the French Championship."

After a lengthy delay, PSG confirmed Luis Enrique's arrival as head coach at their shiny new training facility that same day. The former Spain national team boss has signed a two-year deal at Parc des Princes and becomes the French champions' fourth head coach in the past five years after Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino and Christophe Galtier. Luis Enrique is the third Spanish speaker from the past five appointed bosses and the second Spaniard after Unai Emery. "I am delighted to be joining Paris in order to enjoy a new experience," said Enrique upon being confirmed by the Ligue 1 giants. "It is so exciting to meet new people, to live in this city, to learn a new language and, above all, to manage PSG."

Rumors: Bernardo Silva

June 21 -- Manchester City's Bernardo Silva is a key transfer target for PSG this summer, but there has not been much progress regarding the Portugal international for the moment. Clubs in Saudi Arabia are queuing up to try to land him while Barcelona are unlikely to be in a position to do so with FFP issues, but Silva will have the final say on his future as well as City who are reluctant to lose him and hope that he will stay. L'Equipe previously suggested that Marco Verratti was a possible makeweight in the deal while Gianluigi Donnarumma and Warren Zaire Emery have also had their names thrown into the ring.

Confirmed exit: Sergio Ramos

June 2 -- Saying goodbye at the same time as Lionel Messi was Ramos who PSG confirmed would be departing just 24 hours after the Messi news. The former Spain international was praised by the club for his time in Paris and thanked for his contribution despite the past two years being far from successful on the field. Like Messi, he went 90 for his final outing and even managed to open the scoring after 16 minutes.