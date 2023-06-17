It was another majorly underwhelming season for Paris Saint-Germain in 2022-23 with just their historic 11th French title to show from Christophe Galtier's time in charge after UEFA Champions League and Coupe de France failure. The French tactician has been dismissed from his Parc des Princes role and Lionel Messi as well as Sergio Ramos are confirmed to be leaving. Kylian Mbappe could not let this summer pass without the headlines being about him and he has indicated to PSG that he does not intend to action the additional final year of his contract which makes him a free agent come 2024. Better news on the incomings front with Milan Skriniar lined up from Inter since January and Real Madrid's Marco Asensio as well as Sporting CP's Manuel Ugarte poised to be officially announced as new signings. Lee Kang In has also been linked with the French capital outfit while Julian Nagelsmann established himself as the favorite to be head coach only to seemingly pull out. Just your usual summer transfer window in Paris, then…

Julian Nagelsmann withdraws

June, 16 -- Despite emerging as the early favorite to succeed Christophe Galtier as head coach, Julian Nagelsmann and PSG ended up breaking off negotiations. The German tactician and the French champions disagreed over key details and Les Parisiens opted to pursue talks with another candidate. Luis Enrique and former PSG midfielder Thiago Motta had been linked with the role in the months leading up to Galtier's dismissal.

Bernardo Silva interest

June, 13 -- A name high on PSG's list of priorities this summer is that of Manchester City's Bernardo Silva and the Champions League winner is reportedly already the subject of intense bidding by Les Parisiens. In L'Equipe's report, Marco Verratti was cited as a possible makeweight in the deal while Gianluigi Donnarumma and Warren Zaire Emery have also had their names thrown into the ring.

Lee Kang In

June, 13 -- On the same day as Mbappe's unexpected news, French reports had PSG pegged as close to signing Lee Kang In to the point where the South Korea international had undergone a medical. None of the French champions' summer business has been made official yet but the 22-year-old could be joining Skriniar, Asensio and Ugarte in arriving at Parc des Princes this summer.

Kylian Mbappe drama

June, 13 -- Just two days after the Neymar news came the bombshell that Mbappe will not extend his PSG stay beyond 2024 which puts the club under pressure to sell this summer to avoid losing him for free. The French superstar insists that he is happy to stay in Paris, but rejected reports that he had been discussing a new long-term deal after Real Madrid had once again positioned themselves through president Florentino Perez.

Could Neymar head to Saudi Arabia

June, 11 -- PSG's next major transfer update came with a Saudi Arabian delegation visiting Paris to ascertain the possibility of a summer move for the Brazilian superstar. Messi opting for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer just days before opened the door to Neymar becoming the new face of the Saudi Pro League project alongside the likes of Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante who have joined Cristiano Ronaldo in the Middle East.

Christophe Galtier dismissed

June, 6 -- Galtier was not handed much of a stay of execution as PSG opted to axe the Frenchman just three days after the season-ending loss to Clermont. His dismissal had been in the works since the UCL and Coupe de France exits and former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann quickly emerged as the favorite to replace Galtier. The German came close to immediately rebounding with Tottenham Hotspur, but his patience rewarded him with a potential immediate return to the Champions League.

Early moves

June, 5 -- Marco Asensio and Manuel Ugarte deals all but done. Just three days after the Ligue 1 season ended, PSG sporting advisor Luis Campos was busy lining up the first deals of the summer to go with Skriniar's arrival. Asensio was snapped up from Real as a free agent while Chelsea and former head coach Mauricio Pochettino were beaten to the signing of Ugarte from Sporting. Both players underwent their medicals on the same day and it looked like the Parisien overhaul was off to a strong start.

Sergio Ramos departs

June, 2 -- Saying goodbye at the same time as Messi was Ramos who PSG confirmed would be departing just 24 hours after the Messi news. The former Spain international was praised by the club for his time in Paris and thanked for his contribution despite the past two years being far from successful on the field. Like Messi, he went 90 for his final outing and even managed to open the scoring after 16 minutes.

Lionel Messi says goodbye

June, 1 -- The big news that everybody had been bracing themselves for dropped ahead of the final Ligue 1 game of the season when Galtier confirmed that Messi would play his final game with PSG at home to Clermont. The Frenchman probably knew that it would be his own farewell too, but the legendary Argentine's last outing at Parc des Princes was the big story and it ended in fitting fashion with the champions blowing a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 against their midtable visitors.

Kylian Mbappe declaration

May, 28 -- PSG's transfer window seemed to get off to a calm start when Mbappe announced as he was collecting his latest UNFP Best Player award for the 22-23 season that he would be staying for the 23-24 campaign. Two weeks later, that is now questionable, but PSG had just sealed their Ligue 1 title defense at that moment and the France international was yet to throw Les Parisiens' plans into disarray. Messi was absent watching Coldplay in Barcelona and mulling his future while the club was still absorbing the shock news that goalkeeper Sergio Rico had been seriously hurt in a horse riding accident.