Paris Saint-Germain have completed the signing of Sergio Ramos on a two-year deal after he left Real Madrid on a free transfer.

The Spain international arrives at Parc des Princes on a contract until 2023 after 16 years of loyal service at Santiago Bernabeu came to an end.

Ramos, 35, has won the UEFA Champions League four times and forms part of PSG's latest recruitment drive with Gianluigi Donnarumma and Georginio Wijnaldum also free agents and Achraf Hakimi arriving from Italian champions Inter Milan.

"I am very happy to join PSG," said Ramos in an official statement. "This is a big change in my life, a new challenge and it is a day I will never forget. I am very proud to be a part of this ambitious project, to be a part of this squad with so many great players. PSG is a club that has already proven itself at the highest level. I want to continue to grow and improve at Paris and help the team to win as many trophies as possible."

According to CBS Sports' very own Fabrizio Romano, the former Sevilla man was approached by PSG back in January before talks over the two-year deal truly opened in April.

Ramos has won pretty much everything going in a glittering career with 18 La Liga, Copa del Rey, Supercopa de Espana, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup titles at club level as well as a FIFA World Cup and two UEFA European Championship trophies internationally.

"Today, Paris welcomes one of the greatest players of our era. We are delighted to announce that Sergio has joined us," added Chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi. "Sergio is a complete footballer, one of the best defenders in the history of the game. He is a born competitor, a leader and a true professional. His vast experience and ambition is in perfect synergy with those of the club. I am proud to see him in a PSG jersey and I know our supporters will reserve a fantastic welcome for him."

PSG's summer business combines experience and major young talent as they look to build on two impressive UCL campaigns and extending Kylian Mbappe's contract past 2022 remains a priority.

Ramos will continue to wear the No. 4 shirt with PSG.