Paris Saint-Germain's European journey continues in August as the club looks to achieve its ultimate goal of conquering Europe for the very first time. Thomas Tuchel's team dominated all of the competitions in France, winning both domestic cups in July. But PSG enters this game with a serious question mark with the injury to Kylian Mbappe. PSG's high-scoring attack is expected to go toe-to-toe with that of Atalanta in arguably the most intriguing quarterfinal match of the competition set for Aug. 12. Here's what to know about the Parisian side.

Champions League titles

PSG has never won the competition.

Status for next season's Champions League

The club is qualified for next season's Champions League as a result of winning Ligue 1.

UCL group stage results

Sept. 18: PSG 3, Real Madrid 0

Oct. 1: PSG 1, Galatasaray 0

Oct. 22: PSG 5, Club Brugge 0

Nov. 6: PSG 1, Club Brugge 0

Nov. 26: PSG 3, Real Madrid 0

Dec. 11: PSG 5, Galatasaray 0

Knockout stage results

Round of 16

Feb. 18: Dortmund 2, PSG 1

March 11: PSG 2, Dortmund 0

Quarterfinals

Aug. 12: PSG vs. Atalanta, 3 p.m. ET

Team breakdown

PSG has arguably the most talented roster in the world led by Mbappe and Brazilian superstar Neymar. The club likes to play a 4-3-3 with a compact midfield and wingers up top that get wide. At the striker position is Argentine Mauro Icardi who has excelled since arriving from Inter Milan before the season. PSG has a strong defense and fullbacks that like to get forward, with the central midfield providing cover defensively. In goal is Keylor Navas, who won three straight Champions Leagues with Real Madrid.

Star player

Mbappe. He's a superstar, and when you think of the next generation of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo-like players, he's usually the first name that comes up. He's a World Cup winner, as fast and clinical as they come and should win numerous Ballon d'Or awards by the time his career is done. But will he play against Atalanta in the quarterfinals or will his injury keep him out? Only time will tell.

Match preview

It's almost a shame we aren't getting two legs of Atalanta and PSG, because that seemed like a tie that could give us more goals than we have ever seen in a two-leg UCL affair. This has the potential to be a 5-4 score or something crazy like that just because of how prolific the attacks are. Expect lots of shots, lots of pace and for hopefully one of the most entertaining matches. PSG has the superior defense, and if it limits mistakes against a team that can punish you, PSG should feel confident in making the semifinals.