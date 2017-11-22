PSG vs. Celtic live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

Paris Saint-German is inching closer to winning its Champions League group and will look to do so on Wednesday when it welcomes Celtic to the French capital.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Regional Fox Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

PSG has scored three goals in seven of its last nine games and gets more here with Edinson Cavani scoring twice. PSG 4, Celtic 0.