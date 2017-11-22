PSG vs. Celtic live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

PSG is through and aims to win the group

Paris Saint-German is inching closer to winning its Champions League group and will look to do so on Wednesday when it welcomes Celtic to the French capital. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: Regional Fox Sports 
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

PSG has scored three goals in seven of its last nine games and gets more here with Edinson Cavani scoring twice. PSG 4, Celtic 0.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories