PSG vs. Amiens live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Coupe de la Ligue on TV, stream online
PSG is looking for another convincing victory
PSG takes on Amiens in the Coupe de la Ligue quarterfinals on Wednesday away from home, looking to move on to the final four.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Wedensday at 3:05 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: beIN Sports Connect
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Kylian Mbappe gets two more goals, Neymar and Edinson Cavani also score and the French giants win comfortably. PSG 6, Amiens 0.
