PSG vs. Amiens live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Coupe de la Ligue on TV, stream online

PSG takes on Amiens in the Coupe de la Ligue quarterfinals on Wednesday away from home, looking to move on to the final four.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wedensday at 3:05 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Stream: beIN Sports Connect

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Kylian Mbappe gets two more goals, Neymar and Edinson Cavani also score and the French giants win comfortably. PSG 6, Amiens 0.