PSG vs. Amiens live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Coupe de la Ligue on TV, stream online

PSG is looking for another convincing victory

PSG takes on Amiens in the Coupe de la Ligue quarterfinals on Wednesday away from home, looking to move on to the final four.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wedensday at 3:05 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: beIN Sports Connect
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Kylian Mbappe gets two more goals, Neymar and Edinson Cavani also score and the French giants win comfortably. PSG 6, Amiens 0.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories