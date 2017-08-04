PSG vs. Amiens SC live stream info, TV channel: How to watch potential Neymar debut on TV, stream online
This could be Ney's first run-out with the Parisians
Just days after Neymar joined PSG, the French club will begin its season. On Saturday, the club hosts Amiens in the first matchday of Ligue 1, with Neymar possibly making his debut.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 11 a.m. ET
Where: Parc de Princes
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV and beIN Sports
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
PSG to win - 1/12
Draw - 17/2
Amiens to win - 25/1
Prediction
PSG rolls, with or without Neymar. PSG 4, Amiens 0.
