PSG vs. Amiens SC live stream info, TV channel: How to watch potential Neymar debut on TV, stream online

This could be Ney's first run-out with the Parisians

Just days after Neymar joined PSG, the French club will begin its season. On Saturday, the club hosts Amiens in the first matchday of Ligue 1, with Neymar possibly making his debut. 

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 11 a.m. ET
Where: Parc de Princes
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV and beIN Sports
Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

PSG to win - 1/12
Draw - 17/2
Amiens to win - 25/1

Prediction

PSG rolls, with or without Neymar. PSG 4, Amiens 0. 

