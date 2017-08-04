PSG vs. Amiens SC live stream info, TV channel: How to watch potential Neymar debut on TV, stream online

Just days after Neymar joined PSG, the French club will begin its season. On Saturday, the club hosts Amiens in the first matchday of Ligue 1, with Neymar possibly making his debut.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 11 a.m. ET

Where: Parc de Princes

TV: beIN Sports

Stream: fuboTV and beIN Sports

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

PSG to win - 1/12

Draw - 17/2

Amiens to win - 25/1

Prediction

PSG rolls, with or without Neymar. PSG 4, Amiens 0.