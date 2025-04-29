Two of the toughest teams in Europe will reignite their rivalry when Arsenal host Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals on Tuesday on Paramount+. The Gunners defeated PSG 2-0 in the UCL group stage last October and are entering Tuesday's match on a 12-game unbeaten streak across all competitions. Meanwhile, the Parisians are looking to take down another Premier League squad after booting Liverpool and Aston Villa from the competition. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch the full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Emirates Stadium in London is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Arsenal vs. PSG odds list Arsenal as the +115 favorites (risk $100 to win $110) on the 90-minute money line, with PSG as the +235 underdogs. A draw is priced at +245, and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Tuesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ , which you can now get with a 7-day free trial.

Before locking in any PSG vs. Arsenal picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say. Here are Green's Champions League picks and predictions for Arsenal vs. PSG on Tuesday:

Both teams to score (-135)

Green explains that both teams pack an offensive punch but haven't been as strong on defense. "Arsenal have more than enough firepower to score against PSG, who have kept just one clean sheet in their last eight matches," he said. "However, defender William Saliba has been error-prone of late, and Jakub Kiwior is not as strong as Gabriel Magalhães, so Arsenal may struggle to contain Desiré Doué, Ousmane Dembélé, Kvicha Kvaratshkelia, Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes." BetMGM Sportsbook lists BTTS for Tuesday's match at -140.

Arsenal to win (+115)

While the Gunners are dealing with injuries throughout their lineup, Green still thinks Mike Arteta's men will be able to pull off a victory in the first leg of the competition. He notes how strong Arsenal looked in their home game against Real Madrid, clean-sheeting the reigning European champs 3-0 en route to a 5-1 series win on aggregate. Green anticipates Arsenal will be hungry to win the first leg before the reverse fixture in France next week, and they are priced at +115 on the money line at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Where to bet on UEFA Champions League matches

Here are some of the sportsbooks to bet on Champions League matches today, along with the various sportsbook promos they currently offer.