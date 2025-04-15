A 2025 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal matchup will see PSG and Aston Villa square off Tuesday on Paramount+. It is the second leg between the two after Paris Saint-Germain took the first leg, 3-1. Villa found the back of the net first in that prior matchup, only for PSG to reel off three straight goals to put them on the cusp of their second straight UCL semifinals appearance. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch the full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Villa Park in Birmingham, England is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest PSG vs. Aston Villa odds list Paris Saint-Germain as the +105 favorites (risk $100 to win $105) on the 90-minute money line, with Villa are the +230 underdogs. A draw is priced at +270, and the over/under for total goals is 3.5.

Before locking in any Aston Villa vs. PSG picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer has to say. Here are Eimer's Champions League picks and predictions for PSG vs. Aston Villa on Tuesday:

Aston Villa Over 1.5 TT (+135)

Down 3-1 on aggregate, Villa needs at least two goals to have a chance to see the Champions League semis. Fortunately, they are at home where they've been proficient in finding the back of the net multiple times as of late. Aston Villa have scored over 1.5 goals in five straight home matches, across all competitions, and they've scored at least three times in each of their last two Champions League home matches.

"The attack of Ollie Watkins, Donyell Male and John McGinn were able to rest during their mid-week fixture against Southampton, and should be on rested legs for this UCL clash," Eimer told SportsLine. "Expect Aston Villa to play an extremely offensive as a high press could be the only option." Aston Villa going over 1.5 goals for their team total is at +135 at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Ollie Watkins ATGS (+200)

With Aston Villa in needs of goals, they will heavily lean on Ollie Watkins, whose 14 goals are nearly twice as many as any other player on Villa. The Englishman just found the back of the net on Saturday in an EPL contest despite playing just 25 minutes. However, that will make him fresh for Tuesday's contest, and just five Premier League players are averaging more goals per 90 minutes than Watkins. PSG love to push forward, which can sometimes leave them vulnerable in the back end, and they allowed two goals in their last away match, which came versus a lower-division French club.

PSG Over 1.5 TT (-110)

PSG clinched the Ligue 1 in early April, which means they can focus all of their attention to the Champions League. A bonus is that the team has had a full week off from any competition, so it will be well-rested for this second leg. Even with a 3-1 aggregate lead, PSG won't ease up and will look to pounce on Aston Villa early to secure an insurmountable aggregate lead and coast to the Champions League semifinals.

"This is the type of team that can field Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Vitinha for half the match, only to sub in Bradley Barcola, Gonzalo Ramos and Warren Zaire-Emery in the second half," said Eimer. "This team is stacked with goal scorers, and I'm expecting goals once again the second leg."

Ousmane Dembele ATGS (+150)

No player has more total shots (55) in the 2025 Champions League than Dembele, and he's converted those numerous opportunities into seven goals. He's been on an exceptional run since the calendar flipped to 2025, scoring 25 goals over his 23 matches this year. Dembele has as many matches with multiple goals (seven) as he has scoreless outings over this stretch, and that's a big reason why he leads Ligue 1 in scoring. Priced at +135 as an anytime goal scorer on several sportsbooks, the best odds come at DraftKings.

