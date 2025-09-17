The only thing harder than lifting a Champions League title once is going back-to-back, but that's not how Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique feels about repeating. The Parisians kick things off on Wednesday, facing Atalanta, and they'll be without key players in Desire Doue and Ousmane Dembele who are both out with hamstring injuries. So far, PSG are off to a perfect 4-0 start in league play with 10 goals scored and only three conceded, but Champions League play has been the great equalizer for teams around the world as depth is stretched to its limits.

How to watch PSG vs. Atalanta, odds

Date : Wednesday, Sep. 17 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Sep. 17 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Parc des Princes -- Paris

: Parc des Princes -- Paris Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Paris Saint-Germain -240; Draw +380; Atalanta +600

Save big on your Paramount+ subscription! For a limited time, Paramount+ annual plans start at $30 for your first year… That's like $2.50 a month for 12 months! Go to Paramountplus.com/FallOffer to get started. (Ends Sept. 18. Plans auto-renew. New & Ex Subs. T&C's apply.)

Bradley Barcola is going to be critical in this match without Dembele and Doue, but the team's mentality is what's going to push them forward. PSG sending the kickoff out to turn over possession and begin pressing the opposition has already caught on from the Champions League final, and has become something that other teams around the world have emulated as their tactical shifts have already been studied.

Along with that, PSG will have belief after getting over the hump in this competition that has eluded them during their history, but will also want to avenge losing to Chelsea in the Club World Cup final during the summer.

"The first title is always difficult because the players don't think they're capable of winning it. But we showed the way. Now, the whole of PSG and the young players want to win it they know they're capable," Enrique said in pre-match availability.

He's right that PSG will know that they're capable and with such a deep squad, filling in for injured players provides younger members of the squad with chances to show why they deserve more playing time. Three players younger than 20 have already logged minutes for PSG in league play this season in Warren Zaire-Emery, Ibrahim Mbaye, and Senny Mayulu, while other young players have also been involved. Marquinhos is essentially the elder statesman of the side at only 31 to show just how young this PSG squad is that Enrique is working with.

At that age, confidence is critical, and that's something that Enrique provides the squad with in spades. No one believes in their abilities more than he does, and it brings an infectious energy that PSG feeds off of. It's important to balance to prevent PSG from becoming overconfident, but if they're able to kick off things on the right foot, defeating Atlanta it will go a long way.

The Italian side is trying to find their own footing under new manager Ivan Juric while also prepping for quite a challenge in facing PSG. Everyone is aware of their roles under Enrique, making this a clash that PSG should have the upper hand in.