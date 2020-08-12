Paris Saint-Germain advanced to the Champions League semifinals on Wednesday after beating Atalanta 2-1 in a stunning come-from-behind victory. Marquinhos and Eric Choupo-Moting scored the goals in the final minutes as the game was turned on its head just when it looked like the Italian side's Cinderella story would continue. But how did everyone perform?
All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be like a dominant hat trick.
PSG ratings
|Name
|POS
|How did they do?
|Rating
Keylor Navas (GK)
|GK
The Costa Rican made some nice stops in this one, especially early. Had to come off with an injury.
7
(DEF) Juan Bernat
|DEF
Horrible defending on Atalanta's goal and regularly outclassed. He's got speed but didn't have the physicality on the wing. Got lost a bit on crosses as well.
4
(DEF) Presnel Kimpembe
|DEF
The French defender did fairly well, though he was a little slow to react at times. Luckily for him, he didn't make any big mistakes and was strong in the air.
6
(DEF) Thiago Silva
|DEF
The leader of the backline was calm on the ball, helped clear out a few dangerous balls and was strong when needed.
7
(DEF) Thilo Kehrer
|DEF
Held his position well, connected with his teammates and was sturdy on the right. Held set up second goal with a good pass to Neymar.
5
(MID) Idrissa Gueye
|MID
Solid but not special. Had a bit of trouble reacting to Atalanta's counter. Was taken off in the 72nd minute for Leandro Paredes.
5
(MID) Ander Herrera
|MID
Never got to show his creativity. The Spanish midfielder was decent but didn't impose himself. He was taken off in the second half for Julian Draxler.
5
(MID) Marquinhos
|MID
The Brazilian played defensive midfield and was strong, but his biggest moment came on the equalizing goal in the 90th minute. One of the biggest goals in club history.
7
(FWD) Neymar
|FWD
Had a boatload of misses in the first half but was lively all game long. His unintentional assist on the equalizer was key to the comeback.
8
(FWD) Mauro Icardi
|FWD
Hardly noticeable. Wasn't connected with this teammates at all and didn't get a lot of good looks.
4
(FWD) Pablo Sarabia
|FWD
Another player that really didn't get into the game much. Did OK with the ball at his feet in some tight spaces, but he was hardly any good.
4
Kylian Mbappe (SUB 1)
|FWD
Completely changed the game. His speed and ability down the left made the difference, and he set up the winning goal. Crucial.
8
Julian Draxler (SUB 2)
|MID
Played just under 20 minutes but didn't get into the game like he would have liked.
4
Leandro Paredes (SUB 3)
|MID
Brought some strength and stability to the midfield with Marco Verratti out injured.
6
|Sergio Rico (SUB 4)
|GK
|The Spanish goalkeeper came on for Keylor Navas but didn't have anything to do, really. PSG was controlling the game late.
|N/A
|Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (SUB 5)
|FWD
|From Stoke City to Champions League hero. He was in the right spot at the right time to put home the winner.
|7
Thomas Tuchel
|COACH
He was minutes away from probably losing his job. Now he lives to fight another day. His team must work on sharpness and how they react defensively.
5
Atalanta ratings
|Name
|POS
|How did they do?
|Rating
Marco Sportiello
|GK
He had some fantastic saves and kept his team in it. A shame for him not to have guided his team to the semis.
8
Mattia Caladra
|DEF
A solid showing and was good late as well. Strong and smart on the ball.
6
Berat Djimsiti
|DEF
Missed a great chance in attack but his defense was quite good. He just looked gassed.
7
Rafael Toloi
|DEF
Great in the air and strong passing the ball forward. Was the strongest player in defense but helpless late.
7
Robin Gosens
|MID
Good energy but not involved much. Defending was solid though when needed.
5
Hans Hateboer
|MID
One of the strongest players. He was a great outlet and put some dangerous balls into the box.
7
Remo Freuler
|MID
Commanded the game at times and got forward to cause trouble. Sharp when passing to keep the flow of the ball going.
7
Marten de Roon
|MID
Physical and at times dominate. He was able to cut down some PSG counters and was super physical.
7
Alejandro Gomez
|MID
The Argentine was clever, quick and a bright spot for his team. He turned in tight spaces and was cheeky.
8
Mario Pasalic
|FWD
His goal in the first half was just amazing. He contributed time and time again and also did well to hold the ball up and get it wide.
7
Duvan Zapata
|FWD
A night to forget. Looked gassed toward the end of his shift and was hardly a threat.
4
Ruslan Malinovskiy (SUB 1)
|MID
Was brought on to bring some more stability to the middle of the pitch, but it didn't work. Caught out of position and offered little in attack
4
Jose Luis Palomino (SUB 2)
|DEF
Had a half an hour on the pitch and had a couple good moments. Could do nothing late.
5
Luis Muriel (SUB 3)
|FWD
Didn't look good. Tried to do too much when he had the ball.
4
|Timothy Castagne (SUB 4)
|DEF
|Came in to sure up the defense. It didn't work.
|4
|Jacopo Da Riva (SUB 5)
|MID
|The teen got his UCL debut but didn't make much of an impact. Too big of a spot for him? Played just under 10 minutes.
|N/A
Gian Piero Gasperini
|COACH
A club legend for what he's accomplished, but what a cruel way to go out. He deserves all the praise in the world. He made the smart changes, they just didn't work.
7