Name POS How did they do? Rating

Keylor Navas (GK) GK The Costa Rican made some nice stops in this one, especially early. Had to come off with an injury. 7

(DEF) Juan Bernat DEF Horrible defending on Atalanta's goal and regularly outclassed. He's got speed but didn't have the physicality on the wing. Got lost a bit on crosses as well. 4

(DEF) Presnel Kimpembe DEF The French defender did fairly well, though he was a little slow to react at times. Luckily for him, he didn't make any big mistakes and was strong in the air. 6

(DEF) Thiago Silva DEF The leader of the backline was calm on the ball, helped clear out a few dangerous balls and was strong when needed. 7

(DEF) Thilo Kehrer DEF Held his position well, connected with his teammates and was sturdy on the right. Held set up second goal with a good pass to Neymar. 5

(MID) Idrissa Gueye MID Solid but not special. Had a bit of trouble reacting to Atalanta's counter. Was taken off in the 72nd minute for Leandro Paredes. 5

(MID) Ander Herrera MID Never got to show his creativity. The Spanish midfielder was decent but didn't impose himself. He was taken off in the second half for Julian Draxler. 5

(MID) Marquinhos MID The Brazilian played defensive midfield and was strong, but his biggest moment came on the equalizing goal in the 90th minute. One of the biggest goals in club history. 7

(FWD) Neymar FWD Had a boatload of misses in the first half but was lively all game long. His unintentional assist on the equalizer was key to the comeback. 8

(FWD) Mauro Icardi FWD Hardly noticeable. Wasn't connected with this teammates at all and didn't get a lot of good looks. 4

(FWD) Pablo Sarabia FWD Another player that really didn't get into the game much. Did OK with the ball at his feet in some tight spaces, but he was hardly any good. 4

Kylian Mbappe (SUB 1) FWD Completely changed the game. His speed and ability down the left made the difference, and he set up the winning goal. Crucial. 8

Julian Draxler (SUB 2) MID Played just under 20 minutes but didn't get into the game like he would have liked. 4

Leandro Paredes (SUB 3) MID Brought some strength and stability to the midfield with Marco Verratti out injured. 6

Sergio Rico (SUB 4) GK The Spanish goalkeeper came on for Keylor Navas but didn't have anything to do, really. PSG was controlling the game late. N/A

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (SUB 5) FWD From Stoke City to Champions League hero. He was in the right spot at the right time to put home the winner. 7