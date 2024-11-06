Two teams looking to turn their fortunes around in the UEFA Champions League square off on Wednesday as Paris Saint-Germain host Atletico Madrid on Paramount+. PSG are first in Ligue 1 and have won three straight matches across all competitions, but they are 19th in the UCL group stage after going 1-1-1 over their first three games. They host an Atletico Madrid side that is third in the La Liga standings but 29th in the UCL after dropping two of their first three matches. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Parc des Princes in Paris is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest PSG vs. Atletico Madrid odds list the hosts as the -185 favorites (risk $185 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Atletico as the +500 underdogs. A draw is priced at +330 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

PSG vs. Atletico Madrid date: Wednesday, Nov. 6

PSG vs. Atletico Madrid time: 3 p.m. ET

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the Champions League picks from soccer expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year he was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks for anyone following him on betting apps and betting sites, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), the EFL Cup (+4.47), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the Champions League (+3.05) among others.

For PSG vs. Atletico Madrid, Green is picking both teams to score for a -125 payout. PSG have won all five of their Ligue 1 home games so far this season and are unbeaten at home in tournament play. They also have winger Ousmane Dembele, who knows Atletico very well from his time playing for Barcelona and could give the opposing defense some trouble.



That being said, Green also notes that PSG is conceding a goal per game so far this season. This opens up the door for Los Rojiblancos, who head into Wednesday's match after back-to-back 2-0 victories.

"We could witness an absorbing contest, with plenty of chances, so a bet on both teams to score looks attractive," Green told SportsLine.

