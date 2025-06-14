The first full day of Club World Cup action delivers one of the most anticipated ties of the group stage as reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain face off against Atletico Madrid at the Rose Bowl. These two will certainly rank among the favorites to win the tournament outright, though given the presence of a dangerous Botafogo and Seattle Sounders, who will have home-field advantage, a defeat in this opening game could have perilous consequences for either side.

Compared to many of their European contemporaries, PSG and Atleti opted to keep their powder dry in the pre-tournament transfer window. Given PSG's remarkable form, that is perhaps not a surprise. Luis Enrique's side lost only four matches in 2025; a pair of Ligue 1 defeats also came after the title had been won but robbed them of the chance to go invincible, while both Champions League defeats did not stop them from reaching and winning the final.

Atleti also ended their domestic season in good form, winning six and drawing one of their final nine La Liga matches, comfortably ensconcing themselves in the top three, even if they could not get close to champions Barcelona. Los Colchorenos have never won the Champions League but did win the 1974 Intercontinental Cup. How Diego Simeone would love to add more silverware to the trophy cabinet at the Metropolitano.

Viewing information

Date : Sunday, June 15 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Sunday, June 15 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, CA

: Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, CA TV: TNT Live stream: Watch on DAZN (for free)

TNT Watch on DAZN (for free) Odds: PSG: -118; Draw +260; Atletico Madrid +290

Last meeting

Remarkably, given their frequent involvement in the Champions League over recent years, Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid had never met in a competitive match before the start of this season. That changed in November when Simeone's men claimed three points at the Parc des Princes through Angel Correa's 93rd-minute goal. Much has changed since then, however, not least the Parisians becoming the dominant juggernaut of European football.

Predicted lineups

PSG: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Joao Neves, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz; Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Atletico Madrid: Jan Oblak; Marcos Llorente, Robin Le Normand, Clement Lenglet, Javi Galan; Giuliano Simeone, Pablo Barrios, Rodrigo De Paul, Samuel Lino; Antoine Griezmann, Julian Alvarez

Player to watch

Ousmane Dembele, PSG: The favorite among odds makers to win the Ballon d'Or, Dembele could make his case all the more compelling if he can star in a Club World Cup-winning campaign. So far for the season, the 28-year-old has 33 goals and 15 assists in 49 games, most impressively of all, he had a direct hand in a goal in every Champions League game between the second round of the last 16 and PSG's 5-0 win in the final.

Storyline to watch

High temperatures add to the drain for players: Temperatures are expected to rise into the 90s as the players take to the field in the Rose Bowl, not exactly a stadium famed for its shaded areas. This is going to be one of the stories that runs and runs through the next 13 months of football. It was only last year at the Copa America that Ronald Araujo had to be withdrawn due to dehydration in the heat of Kansas City. This tournament and next summer's World Cup are going to have to schedule games with an eye on the European viewing public, but that is sure to ask a great deal of players.

Prediction

PSG seemed to end the Champions League season with plenty left in the tank energy wise, Luis Enrique will be trusting that they have both the reserves to win their duels with a scrappy Atletico and the technical quality to control the game. Pick: PSG 2, Atletico Madrid 0

Latest news

Get your footy fix with CBS Sports Golazo Network and more

☀️ Morning Footy (Weekdays 8-10 a.m.): Join Golazo Network as it help fans get their day started on the right foot on the network's flagship morning show with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines. Morning Footy is also available in podcast form, so you'll never have to miss an episode.

3️⃣ Attacking Third (Monday, Thursday): The leading women's soccer podcast and social brand is now a live studio show. The NWSL season is back and our coverage of the women's game is stronger than ever. Our analysts will be breaking down the USWNT, NWSL and European domestic season all year long. And don't miss Wednesday live streams on YouTube at 11 a.m. ET.

⚽ Call it What You Want (Monday and Thursday): A weekly podcast where Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies and Tony Meola cover all things USMNT and the state of the beautiful game in the United States. You can catch the show streaming live on YouTube every Monday at 1 p.m. ET and Thursday at 6 p.m. ET.

🥅 Scoreline (Daily): Scoreline is the newest place for fans to catch up on all the biggest news and results impacting global football, match highlights from the top soccer competitions and all the can't-miss goals from the day's action, starting Thursday and airing seven days a week.

📺 How to watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network is a free 24/7 channel exclusively dedicated to offering unparalleled coverage of all the top soccer competitions worldwide. You can stream for free on the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV and Paramount+.