Barcelona are hoping to recreate the remontada on Wednesday when they head to Paris to take on PSG in the Champions League round of 16 second leg, trailing 4-1. The Parisians dominated the first leg at the Camp Nou and look like sure bets to advance, as even a 3-0 loss at home would still see them through to the quarterfinals. Neymar is still out for Mauricio Pochettino's side, but even without him, the expectation is that Barcelona would need a miracle and an outrageous performance from Lionel Messi to have any shot.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Wednesday, March 10

: Wednesday, March 10 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Parc des Princes -- Paris, France

: Parc des Princes -- Paris, France TV and Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: PSG +130; Draw +275; Barcelona +185 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

PSG: With Neymar out, we should see Mauro Icardi and Kylian Mbappe lead the attack for the hosts, and they know that prioritizing defense will be enough to get them through. But, scoring just one goal would mean Barca need four to force extra time. Score two, and it's over. With Gerard Pique out due to injury, they will look to deliver the death blow early against the Barca backline that will likely feature Clement Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and subscribe to ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Barca: They need an unbelievable performance, one replicating what they did on that magical night at the Camp Nou. The issue is, they might not be capable. Despite a good run of form, Neymar is now on the other team, Luis Suarez is no longer there, Andres Iniesta is retired and more. While Messi is capable of getting them back into the tie, it's going to be on Ousmane Dembele or Antoine Griezmann to contribute something major just for them to have a chance. Expect the attack to go all out early, with about five players regularly pushing forward. The key will be to get PSG nervous and uncomfortable early.

Prediction

More pain for Barca as PSG pick up two of their three goals on the counter and cruise through. Pick: PSG 3, Barcelona 1