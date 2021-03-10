PSG are through to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals after getting past Barcelona on Wednesday in the round of 16, finishing the second leg with a 1-1 score that saw the Parisians cruise through on aggregate, 5-2. All eyes were on Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, and they both scored, but it was Keyloar Navas who stole the show with his stellar performance in goal.

Here are our player ratings from the match.

PSG

Keylor Navas

Incredible. The Costa Rican made so many key saves and mainly in the first half. There was nothing he could do to keep Lionel Messi's stunning effort out, but he denied the Argentine from the penalty spot just before half-time and possibly headed off a PSG meltdown.

Rating: 9



Alessandro Florenzi

It was quite clear that the Italy international was not fully fit, and he struggled on the right, as he did in the first half of the first leg, while getting little help from a sluggish Julian Draxler in front of him.

Rating: 4



Marquinhos

The skipper struggled to marshal the PSG defense as a bit of panic set in around him in the first half when Barca's attack gave the hosts a torrid time. However, the Brazilian recovered in the second half and made one crucial intervention to deny a certain away goal.

Rating: 7



Presnel Kimpembe

The France international was not much better than Marquinhos in the first half, but he and the defense calmed down after the break when Abdou Diallo came on at left-back.

Rating: 6



Layvin Kurzawa

The Frenchman was booked for conceding a dangerous early free-kick and he also conceded the penalty that saw Navas deny Messi in an abysmal 45-minute outing. Diallo replaced him at the break and PSG were better for it.

Rating: 2



Idrissa Gueye

It was another difficult evening for the Senegal international as he toiled in the middle and picked up a second half booking before being withdrawn on the hour.

Rating: 4



Leandro Paredes

The midfielder was booked in the second half and that suspends him for the first leg of the quarterfinals which might not be such a bad thing for Mauricio Pochettino as his Argentine compatriot lost out in the battle with Barca's midfield in the hour he was on.

Rating: 4



Julian Draxler

A surprise selection ahead of Angel Di Maria in attack and one that rarely looked smart as the Germany international was limp for the majority of his hour-long outing and gave Florenzi next to no protection.

Rating: 3



Marco Verratti

The Italian was deployed further forward but he spent plenty of time dropping back because PSG saw so little of the ball in attack until they stabilized midway through the second half. He acquitted himself well enough though.

Rating: 6



Kylian Mbappe

Although not as explosive as he was in the first leg, the France international still played an important role for the hosts as he showed his nerves to convert the penalty for PSG's fortuitous lead, ran at the Barca defense when he was afforded the opportunity to do so and missed a good late chance.

Rating: 6



Mauro Icardi

The Argentine was a subtle flick away from a certain assist in the first half, but he was otherwise isolated on a frustrating evening when all he could do it work hard and flash a late effort high and wide before leading a failed counterattack and getting booked.

Rating: 4



Abdou Diallo

Sent on to replace Kurzawa at half-time the Frenchman's introduction was a key moment in the game for PSG as it calmed the defense and enabled Pochettino's men to regain some sort of foothold in the match.

Rating: 7



Angel Di Maria

The Argentina international was given just over half an hour in place of Draxler for him to stretch the Barca defense and to probe for a killer Parisien goal which never came.

Rating: 5



Danilo Pereira

Sent on to replace Gueye with the order to be more combative than the Senegalese and Paredes were, Pereira applied himself and PSG benefitted from his physical presence.

Rating: 6



Colin Dagba

The Frenchman was given the final 13 minutes to relieve a struggling Florenzi.

Rating: N/A



Rafinha

The former Barca man came on for the dying minutes as PSG sought to keep the ball away from his ex-teammates.

Rating: N/A



Mauricio Pochettino

It was not the new managers finest tactical display, but his players' first half jitters will have surprised him and his decision to send Diallo on turned the tide. Ultimately, job done.

Rating: 6

Barcelona

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen

Can't blame him on the penalty, but otherwise he didn't face a whole lot. Did make a couple saves, but PSG missed wide all too often.

Rating: 6

Jordi Alba

Delivered some really quality balls, but his attackers didn't do enough. Moved the ball out of the midfield. Had very little to deal with defensively.

Rating: 6

Clement Lenglet

His big moment was conceding the penalty by stepping on Icardi's foot. It wasn't even a challenge, and it was a bit unlucky. Still, it was costly, and he wasn't even aware of where Icardi was.

Rating: 4

Oscar Mingueza

Lasted just 35 minutes before being subbed off. Looked set to be sent off at some point.

Rating: 5

Sergino Dest

Did well to get down the right and rocked the crossbar 23 minutes in. His passing was very sharp, and he continues to look more comfortable with this team.

Rating: 7

Pedri

Early on it looked like this might be too big a moment He struggled, giving the ball away too much by holding onto it too long. But to his credit, he improved as the match went on, recovering the ball well and passing brilliantly.

Rating: 7

Sergio Busquets

Won a penalty, created two chances, had four shots himself and was sharp in his passing. Turned back the clock a bit and played a really smart match.

Rating: 7

Frenkie de Jong

Helped defensively while forced into an uncomfortable role as a center back, but in attack his passing was off. He never really got comfortable when going forward.

Rating: 5

Ousmane Dembele

Had some nice moments but every good play led to a bad finish as he tried to do a little too much, and his accuracy was way off. Could have had a goal or an assist in the first half but failed to deliver when it mattered most. Was good until he needed to be great, and he wasn't.

Rating: 5

Antoine Griezmann

Really wasn't involved that much as play went primarily through Messi and Dembele. Had a bigger role in second half but still never looked like much of a threat. Did create a couple decent chances.

Rating: 5

Lionel Messi

The team's biggest attacking threat as always. Scored an amazing goal but missed on the penalty kick that could have changed things. That one will sting.

Rating: 6

Junior Firpo:

Came on for Mingueza and had an average night. He was able to play the ball forward well enough to get the attack going.

Rating: 6

Trinacao

One decent chance off the bench in 24 minutes. Created nothing.

Rating: 6

Ilaix

Came on when this one was already over. Had a couple moments though.

Rating: 6

Miralem Pjanic

Had almost forgotten he plays for Barcelona. He just doesn't have much of a role and is getting garbage time minutes.

Rating: 5

Martin Braithwaite

Late sub after the match was pretty much over.

Rating: N/A

Ronald Koeman

Barca played well. They were ready, and they were close to really getting back into this. Credit them for playing some inspired ball. If they can play with this determination but finish better, they can win La Liga and the Copa del Rey.

Rating: 6