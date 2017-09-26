PSG vs. Bayern Munich live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online
The match of the matchday is set for Wednesday in Paris
PSG hosts Bayern Munich on Wednesday in the Champions League group stage in one of the most anticipated matches of the year.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: Fox Soccer Plus multi-match
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Neymar has his way, but Robert Lewandowski salvages a point for the Germans with a free kick late on. PSG 2, Bayern 2.
