The UEFA Champions League 2023 resumes on Tuesday with a highly-anticipated matchup between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich on Paramount+. Both sides enter Tuesday's match at the top of their respective leagues, but on two different trajectories. The visiting Bavarians have lost just once over 20 Bundesliga matches this season thanks to a fiery offense and enter Tuesday's tilt having won three straight across all competition. Meanwhile, PSG is being bit by the injury bug at the worst possible time and could be without superstars Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe on Tuesday. You can see what happens when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for your first week.

Kickoff from Parc des Princes in Paris is set for 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The latest PSG vs. Bayern Munich odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Bayern as the +150 favorites (risk $100 to win $150) on the 90-minute money line, with PSG as the +155 underdog. A draw is priced at +270 and the over/under for total goals is 3.5.

PSG vs. Bayern Munich date: Tuesday, February 14

PSG vs. Bayern Munich time: 3 p.m. ET

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is a stunning 50-25-1 on all Premier League soccer picks for SportsLine this season, returning more than 18 units for his followers. Anybody following him is way up.

For PSG vs. Bayern, Eimer is picking Bayern to draw no bet for a -120 payout. The expert is confident that Bayern's offense will continue rolling after outscoring their last three opponents 11-2. While Parc des Princes is a tough building to play in, PSG is coming off a disappointing 3-1 loss to Monaco in league play and could be without Messi and Mbappe for part of, if not all of, Tuesday's match. The visitors will try to take advantage and snag as many points as possible.

"Expect a defensive game from PSG and a Bayern side firing on all cylinders," Eimer told SportsLine. "This is a perfect storm for the Germans to do some serious damage here, and they'll do everything they can to take advantage of a weak PSG outfit." Stream the game here.

